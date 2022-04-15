ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bank fraud victim credited with tracking down suspect herself

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 1 day ago
Bank fraud victim credited with tracking down suspect herself Stuart police say Rosniel Jimenez Gonzalez (R) spent more than an hour filling up hidden tanks in his white truck (L) using stolen cards. (Stuart Police Department)

STUART, Fla. — A woman who saw fraudulent charges on her bank statement took action, tracking down the suspect herself and calling the police to arrest him.

The woman, who was not identified by police, noticed a pattern to the fraudulent charges and went to the gas station where it appeared her card had been used, Stuart police said in a Facebook post. Determined to find the suspect, the woman learned the suspect drove a white truck, and returned to the gas station at approximately the same time the previous transactions had occurred. When she arrived, police said she saw the white work truck and the suspect pumping gas from two pumps.

The woman watched the suspect pump gas for more than an hour, switching pumps and throwing credit cards into the trash, before calling the police, WPBF reported.

Bank fraud victim credited with tracking down suspect herself The woman allegedly watched the suspect pump gas for more than an hour, switching pumps and throwing credit cards into the trash, before calling the police. (Stuart Police Department)

When the police arrived, they arrested Rosniel Jimenez Gonzalez. Officers said they found 28 fraudulent cards in Gonzalez’s truck, as well as multiple tanks hidden in the bed of the truck, WPEC reported.

Theft suspect Rosniel Jimenez Gonzalez, seen here in the custody of the Stuart Police Department, is charged with trafficking in or possessing counterfeit credit cards, unlawful conveyance of fuel, obtaining fuel by fraud, fraudulent use of credit card more than two times within six months, and unlawful possession of personal ID of five or more persons. (Stuart Police Department)

Investigators told WPBF that when Gonzalez was taken to jail, they found an additional four fraudulent bank/credit cards in his socks, bringing the total number of cards in his possession to 32.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Bank Fraud, Credit Card, Bank Statement, Stuart Police Department
Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

