3rd Street milling anticipated to begin soon in Alliance

The City of Chadron is seeing upgrades to Chadron Public Transportation with Julie Lawrence stepping into the supervisor position. "That is a spot that we needed to have filled for some time," Chadron City Manager John Sutherland said. "The program has just been kind of self managing with oversight from the police department, interestingly enough, for a number of years. And over the course of the last few years, it's become apparent that there's a greater demand for the service than the system that we were using could handle. And so with the support of the state funding agencies and federal funding agencies, we've got more funding to do some expanded services. We needed to have a leadership person in that group that could take it forward and pursue those improvements to their success. We've added a staff person [Lawrence] who will be the supervisor for that group."

CHADRON, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO