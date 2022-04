Click here to read the full article. Elon Musk is being sued by Twitter shareholders over his delay in announcing his stake in the company On April 5, Twitter announced that the Tesla CEO would join the board of directors, but it then turned around and decided not to do so after all. According to Reuters, the shareholders claim that the billionaire took too long to reveal his 9.2 percent stake in the company, which caused them to miss the increase in stock price. In the class-action lawsuit filed today in federal court in Manhattan, the shareholders claim that Musk made “materially...

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO