Jewish families prepare to observe Passover

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Families of the Jewish faith here in western Massachusetts and throughout the world prepare to observe first of eight nights of Passover with the first night Seder.

Rabbi Chaim Kosofsky of Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy told 22News of Passover’s significance during the past 3,300 years since the exodus from Egyptian slavery.

“The Jewish people continue to celebrate and remember both the bitterness as well as the freedom that was brought about through God’s hands,” Rabbi Kosofsky said.

Earlier in the week, Yeshiva Academy preschoolers, some as young as two, attended an interactive lesson.

Seder meals to go were given to Jewish families from across western Massachusetts Friday afternoon. All the traditional Passover food for their first Seder were in this bag. Since the Seder meals on the go began during the height of the pandemic, Passover food prepared by the staff at Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy has proven to be rather popular.

“When people pull up and you see the look on their faces and you’re able to wish them a happy Passover, a big smile, it’s really a great feeling,” Rabbi Chaim Kosofsky of the Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy told 22News.

Yeshiva Academy will host Passover Seders both Friday and Saturday evening.

