Gas Giants Drops Spaced Out ‘Orion’s Belt’ Video

 3 days ago

Gas Giants released a new edit featuring Jamie Foy, Tyson Peterson,...

Madars Apse Interviewed On ‘The Nine Club’

Run & Gun 2013 Best Trick winner Madars Apse sat down with The Nine Club for another 2+ hour-long gabfest, but this one is considerably less controversial than last week’s incendiary Oblow chiznat. The Apster talks about his childhood in Latvia; selling flowers to buy his first board; getting on Element flow through his local shop; going to college in Barcelona; moving to London for a year to finish school; getting Kingpin‘s European Skater of the Year award in 2012; turning pro; filming for his Peace (is not the word to play) part; and working on projects in Latvia at some local museums and libraries to make skateboarding legal. Watch the interview, above!
Cairo Foster Spills The Beans In Santa Cruz Video

He may be technically a “retired” pro, but Mob Grip + Ricta brand manager (and Tilt Mode Army’s Roger The Smiley Man) Cairo Foster is one of the busiest skaters we know. In Santa Cruz‘s new ‘Spill The Beans’ series, Cairoglyphics fields questions covering the past, present, and future of his career, dropping plenty of Foster fun facts along the way. Watch the interview, hosted by Brand Manager Andrew Cannon, above!
‘SLS Resurrection’ Contest Kicked Off With Hubba Hideout Replica

Street League Skateboarding premiered SLS Resurrection, a contest where street spots of the past are brought back to life. To kick it off, an ode to the streets of San Francisco: Hubba Hideout. Watch the winner-take-all-jamfest—featuring Shane O’Neill, Dashawn Jordan, Louie Lopez, Yuto Horigome, Nyjah Huston, Jamie Foy, Ryan Decenzo, Felipe Gustavo, Matt Berger, Taylor Kirby, Vincent Milou, and Braden Hoban—above. And, oh yeah, it’s judged by Berrics co-founder Eric Koston and the winner of many of our own amazing contests over the years, P-Rod!
‘Free’ Premieres éS Footwear’s Excellent ‘Terminal 002’

éS Footwear‘s latest video edit is a blast from the Menikmati past featuring its stable of European tech lords, with Norwegian team rider Marcus Shaw setting the steezy tone right off the bat. Free premiered the video this morning, which also features Enrique frickin’ Lorenzo, Gustavo Dos Anjos, James Bush, Louie Jones, Paul Galleli, Simon Reider, Stevie Culhane, Thiago Lima, and Switzerland’s Olli Weismantel going off with his fakie blunts. Watch the video, above!
Golfer shoots 135 in Monday PGA Tour qualifier

There is a fine line between success and failure in this game. A lip-out that might cost a place on the weekend, a poor lie in a bunker, or an approach that lands pin high but takes too much spin and runs back off the green – just some visuals that golfers see weekly on the course and on television. However, you can't do much when it's just not your day at all, or when you are simply devoid of talent.
Watch Tom Penny’s Latest Edit Here

Tom Penny—the 40-something legend who is widely considered to be at the tippy-top of best skaters ever—is still doing his thing and has a brand-new edit to prove it. His latest part, filmed in Chile for ArteSkateMafia, is classic Penny: frontside flips; fast lines; textbook 360 flips; and just the cleanest style ever. If we had a penny for every time Tom came correct, we’d be rich. Watch the ASM video, filmed and edited by Emilio Lorca R., above!
Triple H Reacts To NXT Stars Jumping Ship To AEW

Shortly before AEW Dynamite premiered back in 2019, NXT went live on USA Network and it wasn't long before the Wednesday Night Wars kicked off. Things have certainly changed a lot over the last few years, and fans have seen a number of talents who were once at the forefront of NXT part ways with WWE and join AEW.
