Gas Giants Drops Spaced Out ‘Orion’s Belt’ Video

Run & Gun 2013 Best Trick winner Madars Apse sat down with The Nine Club for another 2+ hour-long gabfest, but this one is considerably less controversial than last week’s incendiary Oblow chiznat. The Apster talks about his childhood in Latvia; selling flowers to buy his first board; getting on Element flow through his local shop; going to college in Barcelona; moving to London for a year to finish school; getting Kingpin‘s European Skater of the Year award in 2012; turning pro; filming for his Peace (is not the word to play) part; and working on projects in Latvia at some local museums and libraries to make skateboarding legal. Watch the interview, above!

