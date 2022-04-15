Look: A Deer Just Ran On The Golf Course Before Jordan Spieth’s Shot

Tiger Woods’ next confirmed start? It looks like it will be overseas, but, no, it’s not the tournament you are thinking. The official Twitter account of the JP McManus Pro-Am tweeted on Thursday morning that Woods will be playing in the 2022 event, which is scheduled for July 4-5 at Adare Manor Hotel Golf Club in Limerick, Ireland. It’s just one week before the Open Championship returns to St. Andrews, Scotland, a short flight away from Limerick, and perhaps would serve as a good tune-up for Woods, who hasn’t made official how much he plans to play in the next couple of months.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO