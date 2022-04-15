ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philly’s gun violence surges, with at least 24 people shot in 24 hours, police say

By The Philadelphia Inquirer
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA — At least 24 people were shot, five fatally, during a brutal 24-hour stretch in Philadelphia on Thursday and Friday, according to police, a grim continuation of the city’s sustained surge in gunfire. The shootings happened in neighborhoods across the city and at all hours of...

triblive.com

