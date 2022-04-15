Neighborhood Watch meetings set in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - East Mississippi Electric Power Association continues restoration work continued Thursday evening. Crews have reduced outages to 2,345 as of 5 p.m. EMEPA crews will continue to work until 9 p.m. Thursday. For their safety, crews will be released for needed rest before returning at 6 a.m. Friday. Assisting contract crews from MDR Powerline Construction will continue to work into the night. Natchez Trace Electric Cooperative, Singing River Electric Cooperative, Tallapoosa River Electric Cooperative and Covington Electric Cooperative will also be joining EMEPA’s restoration efforts beginning Thursday evening and Friday.
