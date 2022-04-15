Neighborhood Watch meetings set in Meridian

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A female umpire was assaulted at a softball tournament according to police. The incident happened Saturday at the Sportsplex in Laurel. According to the Laurel Police Department, an individual was removed from the fields for causing too much disruption. The department says the female suspect came back at the end of the game when she punched the umpire in the face.

LAUREL, MS ・ 5 DAYS AGO