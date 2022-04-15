ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, MS

Neighborhood Watch meetings set in Meridian

By WTOK Staff
WTOK-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Neighborhood Watch meetings are scheduled for a couple of Meridian communities before the end of the month. They’re open to the public and people are encouraged to be involved with a group near where they live and...

www.wtok.com

WTOK-TV

City of Meridian won’t block dispensaries, county still weighing decision

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Cities and counties across Mississippi have 20 more days to decide whether or not to participate in the state’s new medical marijuana program. Mayor Jimmie Smith and the Meridian City Council don’t plan to take action to stop medical marijuana dispensaries locating here, which would be allowed under current state law. Smith said the city can benefit from this program economically.
MERIDIAN, MS
WJTV 12

Suspect in custody after 2 shot on South Street in Vicksburg

UPDATE: VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on South Street in Vicksburg on Monday, April 11. The Vicksburg Post reported the shooting happened after a fight between a grandparent and granddaughter. Police said the granddaughter shot the grandparent and her boyfriend during the incident. The suspect, […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WTOK-TV

Storm damage reports in area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There are multiple reports of damage in the Clarkdale Road area in Lauderdale County, as well as multiple trees down in both Lauderdale County and Northern Clarke County. Officials are asking folks to stay off of the roads unless you have an emergency. There are many...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
City
Meridian, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Meridian, MS
Government
WTOK-TV

Suspects arrested in 2019, 2020 homicide cases

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police have made four arrests in two separate homicide cases from 2019 and 2020. “It takes time. It doesn’t happen overnight, but it’s happening. We’re catching them and slowly solving these murders,” Detective Ricky Robinson said. Myson Mosley, Tavion Radcliff and...
MERIDIAN, MS
WJTV 12

1 shot on Cypress Avenue in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are investigating after a person was shot on Monday, April 11, 2022. Pine Belt News reported the shooting happened in the 100 block of Cypress Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment. If anyone has information […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Chase from Clinton ends in Warren County

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A chase from Clinton ended in Warren County on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Vicksburg Daily News (VDN) reported Clinton police pursued a stolen vehicle on Interstate 20 to Warren County. The chase ended around 1:00 p.m. on I-20 westbound. Officers from the Clinton Police Department (CPD) identified the suspect as 23-year-old […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
#Crime#Police#East Ms Drug Task Force#Neighborhood Watch Group
WTOK-TV

Crimenet 04_11_22

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Antonio Jones. Jones is a 47-year-old Black male who stands approximately 6′ in height, weighing 230 pounds. He is wanted on two warrants out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Whynot community hit hard again by storms

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - For a third straight week, there was significant damage in the Southeastern part of Lauderdale County in the Whynot community. A house on Ponds Road had a huge tree literally cut the home in half. Several trees on the property were completely uprooted and power lines are down. The occupant was at home but was not injured.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted for cyberstalking, domestic violence in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police are searching for a man wanted on aggravated domestic violence and cyberstalking charges. Police said Levell Sherrell Winston’s last known address is in Canton. He is wanted for on the outstanding charges. Anyone with information about Winston can call the Ridgeland Police Department at (601)-856-2121.
RIDGELAND, MS
WTOK-TV

City of Meridian hosts annual Easter Egg Hunt

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Parks and Recreation Department treated area children to an Easter Egg hunt Friday. Around 100 kids turned out at the Velma Young Park for the annual Good Friday Easter Egg Hunt and the weather was perfect for the occasion. Some 2000 eggs were up for grabs for the kids, some containing golden tickets worth special prizes. The event was free and open to any children 10 and under.
MERIDIAN, MS
News Break
Politics
WTOK-TV

Storm damage closes Clarkdale and Southeast Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarkdale and Southeast Lauderdale schools are closed Thursday, April 14, due to damage and road conditions from Wednesday night’s storms. Lauderdale County School Superintendent Dr. John-Mark Cain said late Wednesday night that the Clarkdale campus suffered heavy damage from the storms. Dr. Cain said all...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

EMEPA continues power restoration

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - East Mississippi Electric Power Association continues restoration work continued Thursday evening. Crews have reduced outages to 2,345 as of 5 p.m. EMEPA crews will continue to work until 9 p.m. Thursday. For their safety, crews will be released for needed rest before returning at 6 a.m. Friday. Assisting contract crews from MDR Powerline Construction will continue to work into the night. Natchez Trace Electric Cooperative, Singing River Electric Cooperative, Tallapoosa River Electric Cooperative and Covington Electric Cooperative will also be joining EMEPA’s restoration efforts beginning Thursday evening and Friday.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Umpire assaulted at softball tournament, left with black eye

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A female umpire was assaulted at a softball tournament according to police. The incident happened Saturday at the Sportsplex in Laurel. According to the Laurel Police Department, an individual was removed from the fields for causing too much disruption. The department says the female suspect came back at the end of the game when she punched the umpire in the face.
LAUREL, MS
WTOK-TV

Clarkdale tornado was up to a mile wide

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The tornado that heavily damaged southern Lauderdale County and northern Clarke County was about a mile wide when it hit the Clarkdale area. That’s according to the damage survey conducted by the National Weather Service in Jackson. Top winds were 120 mph, giving the tornado...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Gulfport community marches to urge people to end gun violence

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The community of Gulfport gathered and spread the empowering message to stop gun violence in the area. Homicide Hurtzz hosted the “Put the Guns Down” rally to spread awareness and show the community is sick of folks losing their lives to guns. Homicide Hurtzz...
GULFPORT, MS
WTOK-TV

Silver Alert issued for 83-year-old Lumberton man

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 83-year-old Jewel Lavander Smith of Lumberton. He is five feet four inches tall, weighing 176 pounds, with brown hair and grey eyes. Smith was last seen on Monday, April 11, around 10 p.m. in the Walker...
LUMBERTON, MS
WTOK-TV

The Firehouse Church gives free gas to the community

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Firehouse Church pumped free gas for the community Saturday morning. Church members helped gas up cars at Universal Food Mart on 8th St. The church wanted to do something to help the community while gas prices were on the rise. They also wanted to help people that are still adjusting to life as the country looks past the pandemic.
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Meridian native comes home to record song about COVID

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Meridian native has come home to record a song, urging people to wear their masks. At the start of the pandemic, Melvin Cole found himself writing songs to pass the time while most of the country was in quarantine. He was then inspired to write “Is It Too Much to Ask for You to Wear Your Mask?” Cole decided to record the song because it is still relevant to many people. He said he was excited to record the song at the MAX.
MERIDIAN, MS

