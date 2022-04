It’s been 75 years since Blanche Dubois, broke and desperate, climbed aboard that old rattle-trap streetcar named Desire and changed American theater forever. The 1947 Broadway premiere of “A Streetcar Named Desire” had an immediate and lasting influence, a clash of romance and realism that introduced the world to iconic characters and established Williams as a distinctive voice whose landmark plays have been in heavy rotation on stages around the world for more than three-quarters of a century.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 26 DAYS AGO