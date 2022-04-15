Police: East Greenbush man arrested for mass shooting threats

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — An East Greenbush man has been arrested for allegedly making online threats to perpetrate a mass shooting. The East Greenbush Police Department said Brad Nolan, 40, was taken into custody on Friday.

According to police, Nolan did not threaten a specific group. He was arrested after a brief foot pursuit when officers attempted to conduct a high-risk traffic stop on I-90 in East Greenbush.

Charges

Making a terroristic threat

Resisting arrest

A search warrant was also executed at Nolan’s residence and police said multiple handguns and long guns were seized. He was arraigned and remanded to the Rensselaer County Jail without bail pending a preliminary hearing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.