Nevaeh Jolie Drops Off New Single, "Chew Me"

By Hayley Hynes
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDef Jam's Nevaeh Jolie is known for tracks like "Too Much," "OTB," and "Screwed Up," but on their latest release, the recording artist wants listeners to "Chew Me." Showing off their lyrical abilities and obvious taste for the luxury life, Jolie...

Yung Lean Drops Off His Latest Single "Trip"

Yung Lean is a legend in his own right. As a pivotal force in the cloud rap era, the Swedish rapper created a whole universe out of his eccentricities through ethereal sounds and sad boy vibes. However, some are just getting put on to him. The rapper's single, "Ginseng Strip 2002" transformed into a viral hit recently, thanks to TikTok, but it seems like it couldn't come at a better time. With his new album Stardust set to drop on April 8th, the rapper came through with his latest single, "Trip." The rapper dashes through the upbeat, electronically-tinged production with nonchalant, speedy flows on his latest record that he initially teased at a show in Oslo earlier this month.
Chayce Beckham Looks to the Future on New Single “Tell Me Twice”

Chayce Beckham is a new man on his latest single “Tell Me Twice.” The singer is embracing his new life after dealing with his past struggles. “Tell Me Twice” premiered today and fans could not be more excited to hear new music from the Season 19 American Idol champion.
Jolie
Soulja Boy’s Girlfriend Claims She Was Blindsided By News He’s Expecting A Baby With Another Woman

Soulja Boy’s longtime girlfriend claims she had no idea that he was having a baby with a hairstylist until he posted about it on Instagram. Soulja Boy, 31, has some explaining to do to his longtime girlfriend Aliyah Hanes, 29, who claims that the rapper didn’t tell her that he was expecting a baby with another woman. If that weren’t bad enough, Aliyah — who said in a shocking interview with Daily Mail that she was “best friends and lovers” with Soulja Boy for “over a decade” — found out about his new bundle of (not so) joy on Instagram, when he posted a video on March 19 that announced to his fans that he was having a baby boy with an LA-based hairstylist named Jackie.
50 Cent Taunts Young Buck & Benzino For Allegedly Dating Transgenders

Many people have social media so they can connect with their family and friends or share funny content, but 50 Cent uses it to put people on blast. The Power executive producer has never been afraid to let the entire world know what he's thinking. He's used Instagram to fire at people like Starz CEO, Jeff Hirsch, Jussie Smollet, and even Teairra Marie, who he claims owes him $50,000.
Nelly & Tank Defend T.I. After He Gets Booed By Fans At Comedy Show

Nelly and Tank came to the defense of T.I. after the rapper was booed during a stand-up set for the April Fools Comedy Jam at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday. The rest of the festival featured performances by Nick Cannon, HaHa Davis, Eddie Griffin, B. Simone, Michael Blackson, and more.
50 Cent Reacts to Snoop Dogg Saying He’ll Be a ‘Legend in Rap Forever’

Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent go way back, so it’s no surprise Snoop had some very kind words for the Queens native. Back in November, Uncle Snoop appeared on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, where he gave Fif his flowers. “50 is gon’ be a legend in rap forever,” he said. “His records, his music, his movie—his shit he did just changed the whole game of New York, and just run New York for a minute and put that New York spirit back in the game. He did that. He figured that shit out, he got that shit on lock. I’m a student right now and I’m trying to learn from him. It’s true, you can teach an old dog a new trick, that’s if he’s willing to listen.”
Offset & Cardi B Pose With All Their Kids & Reveal Photos Of Baby Boy

After keeping photos of their baby boy under lock and key, Cardi B and Offset have finally allowed for the big debut. Back in September, the famed Rap couple welcomed their second child together, and since that time, their fans have been pestering them about showing off their baby boy. Cardi has understandably been hesitant about revealing her son to the world, especially after she had to implement new rules for her daughter Kulture's Instagram account due to cruel trolling in the comments.
T.I Responds To Being Booed During His Comedy Set At The Barclays Center

On Saturday (April 9), T.I made a guest appearance at the April Fools Comedy Jam at the Barclays Center. While fans expected him to peform some of his songs, he chose to do comedy instead. Based on clips circulating around social media, the crowd wasn't interested and gave him boos during his set. To clear the air after his set, T.I went live with Michael Blackson on Instagram to talk about his perspective on his performance.
T.I. Posts Bernie Mac Clip In Response To Getting Booed In Brooklyn

It's been a rough week in T.I.'s stand-up career. The Atlanta rapper has been slowly popping up at comedy clubs where he's tested out some new material. Just because he's already a celebrity doesn't mean that he somehow doesn't have to go through the trials and tribulations of the average comedian like getting booed.
Coi Leray Gets Support From The Game, Tory Lanez After Benzino Laughs At 1st Week Sales: Report

The celebratory release of Coi Leray's debut album Trendsetter is still being felt by the rapper's fans. Leray provided an introductory effort stacked with industry favorites as features, and she even included a few tracks that helped her become a viral success. Today (April 13), DJ Akademiks tweeted that Trendsetter was "on pace to sell 11K first week," and instead of being supportive, this prompted Benzino to reportedly tease his daughter.
Jada Pinkett Smith & Tupac Shakur Dance To Fresh Prince Classic In 1988 Video

You would think that conversations surrounding Will Smith's infamous Oscars moment with Chris Rock would have dissipated by now, but by the look of things, the public is just getting started. Jada Pinkett Smith recently emerged for her first appearance since her husband stole the show at the Academy Awards and slapped Rock after making a joke about the actress. Since that time, all parties involved have become subjects of scrutiny, but Jada has been taking heavy hits as her relationship with Tupac Shakur is called into question once again.
