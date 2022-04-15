Nevaeh Jolie Drops Off New Single, "Chew Me"

Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent go way back, so it’s no surprise Snoop had some very kind words for the Queens native. Back in November, Uncle Snoop appeared on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, where he gave Fif his flowers. “50 is gon’ be a legend in rap forever,” he said. “His records, his music, his movie—his shit he did just changed the whole game of New York, and just run New York for a minute and put that New York spirit back in the game. He did that. He figured that shit out, he got that shit on lock. I’m a student right now and I’m trying to learn from him. It’s true, you can teach an old dog a new trick, that’s if he’s willing to listen.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 25 DAYS AGO