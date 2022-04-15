ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roar | Apple TV+

By Sinclair Broadcast Group
KATU.com
 1 day ago

We talk to a couple of the stars of "Roar" - streaming now on Apple TV+. “Roar” offers...

katu.com

CNET

The Best TV Shows on Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus is one of the newer kids on the block in the world of streaming TV. The good news: It's got some big names and some absolutely barnburner TV shows, from the first season of The Mosquito Coast to the heartwarmingly adorable Ted Lasso and Reese Witherspoon's Emmy-winning drama The Morning Show.
TV SHOWS
Apple Insider

Apple TV+ debuts first trailer for 'Roar' anthology series

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The upcomingApple TV+ series called "Roar" gets its first trailer showcasing the twisted realities ordinary women must fight through in this eight-episode dark comedy anthology.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Fans are ending subscriptions after huge Netflix show canceled

Netflix has confirmed that they will not be renewing the creepy psychological thriller series Archive 81, despite it being hugely popular among viewers and critics alike. Deadline has reported that despite reaching the top ten trending shows, the series won’t be back for a second installment - and needless to say, fans are not pleased.
TV SERIES
CNET

More People Need to Watch This Sci-Fi Masterpiece on Prime Video

Before I start gushing about The Expanse and telling you all the reasons you absolutely should watch it, here's a laundry list of things that are decidedly not good about The Expanse. The acting is frequently off, sometimes flat-out bizarre. The dialogue is regularly stilted and unnatural. Despite having to...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Controversial Xbox 360 Exclusive Free for Limited-Time

A controversial Xbox 360 game is free for a limited time for anyone on Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X, no Xbox Live Gold required. During the Xbox 360, Xbox made and released some great games. In fact, the Xbox 360 era may be Xbox's best era to date, and this is represented by the fact that the Xbox 360 is Xbox's best-selling console ever, and by a substantial margin. It's possible the Xbox Series X will usurp this title, but for now, it's too early to make any definitive claims one way or another. Not everything Xbox did during this era worked out though. For example, while during the Xbox 360 era it created the likes of Gears of War, it also released games like Too Human, a game with not only a middling reputation but a controversial one. As you could probably guess, this is the free game in question.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Apple TV+’s Roar trailer introduces its dark feminist fables

In the early ’70s, singer Helen Reddy’s “I Am Woman” became an iconic feminist song, thanks in part to its fearless challenge: “I am woman, hear me roar.” However, we suspect that Reddy wasn’t expecting that “roar” to take the form that it does in Apple TV+‘s new show called Roar. Apple TV+ describes Roar as “an anthology series of darkly comic feminist fables. Spanning genres from magical realism to psychological horror, these eight stand-alone stories feature ordinary women in some pretty extraordinary circumstances.” But if you were expecting The Twilight Zone‘s sci-fi morality tales, then you’ve come to the wrong place. Roar has its own flavor.
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

Netflix Drops Official Trailer for New 'Tekken' Anime

Netflix has just dropped the official trailer for Tekken: Bloodline, an upcoming anime adaptation of the popular fighting game franchise Tekken. Drawing from the series’ original storyline, the new anime will follow the journey of Jin Kazama as he trains to become a formidable fighter under the almost abusive mentorship of his grandfather Heihachi Mishima. While the trailer itself doesn’t reveal too much at the moment, it does hint at a few appearances from other classic characters from the franchise.
COMICS
Collider

Why 'Star Trek's Prime Directive Changed the Course of Sci-Fi Forever

If you're a sci-fi fan, there's likely been a time in your life when you've been show-surfing and stumbled upon a classic of a bygone era. Maybe it was The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951) or The Man From Planet X (1951), but so many of these early sci-fi films seem to share a common thread. Extraterrestrials either land on Earth, or humankind reach out into the stars and eventually other planets. Either way, we as humans are faced with a life form we've never seen before and have no understanding of. Using the previously mentioned films as examples, we immediately meet these new forms of life with suspicion, an intent to exploit them, or even outright violence. One might chock some of this up to social commentary of the time period, as 1950s science fiction, in particular, was steeped in the nuclear arms race and the rising panic instilled through McCarthyism. However, even today, we see more than a few films where extraplanetary life is immediately acted upon in an outright hostile manner. With that having been said, there are more than a few bits of media that see humanity coexisting with a menagerie of alien life — most notably, Star Trek.
MOVIES
Primetimer

WeCrashed on Apple TV+ Is as Hollow as the People It Portrays

Eight-Episode Limited Series (Docudrama) | TV-14 For a moment, it seems likeWeCrashed is going to transcend the grotesque behavior of its lead characters. At the top of the third episode in this eight-part limited series on Apple TV+, we meet a young woman on her first day at WeWork, the co-working-cum-lifestyle business that became a phenomenon thanks to its messianic CEO Adam Neumann (played here by Jared Leto). She has the eagerness of a twentysomething who thinks they're doing something special, and hurls herself into the company's chaotic culture, where people work around the clock and mandatory team meetings devolve into bacchanals of loud music, tequila, and sex in the supply closet. We see her chant WeWork's name with dozens of her co-workers, fist raised in the air like a conquering soldier, and at the end of the sequence, we see her riding a charter bus to a summer camp where employees swim, network, and binge drink.
TV SERIES
Android Central

GDC 2022 provided a glimpse into the future of PS VR2 games

Sony may have been an official no-show at GDC 2022, but we know its developers were there behind the scenes in San Francisco, allowing game devs to try out the PS VR2. Anacrusis developer Chet Faliszek tweeted that "the world just feels different" after trying the headset, courtesy of former president Shuhei Yoshida and head of Playstation Creators Greg Rice.
VIDEO GAMES
9to5Mac

MLB․TV app for iOS and Apple TV overhauled ahead of 2022 season

Play ball! The MLB.TV app has a major upgrade just as the new season approaches. Through the app, you can stream out-of-market Major League Baseball games live or on demand on your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV. The update brings new content to 2022 Spring Training games, MLB Big Inning, and select Pregame and Postgame coverage.
MLB
Deadline

Richard Hammond Lands First Ever Channel 4 Show With ‘Crazy Contraptions’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Top Gear and The Grand Tour star Richard Hammond has landed his first ever show on Channel 4, Deadline can reveal. Hammond is helming Richard Hammond’s Crazy Contraptions from All3Media-backed UK indie Optomen, in which engineering enthusiasts from around the UK must battle to create the most ingenious contraptions using everyday objects. While adding a Robot Wars-style competitive element, the commission represents something of a comeback for the popular science format. Shows such as Sky’s Brainiac: Science Abuse, which Hammond presented, have been few and far between of late. Deadline understands Crazy Contraptions is being lined up for...
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Ultraman Season 2 Is Available Now on Netflix

Much like Godzilla, Kamen Rider, and countless other giant monsters, Ultraman has been a fixture in the Japanese landscape for decades, first arriving on the scene in the 1960s and spawning countless television series and films that have told the story of the technologically advanced hero. With one of the latest offerings being an anime series that actually follows the son of the original Ultraman, Netflix had dropped six new episodes of this television show which offers a very different take on the kaiju fighter.
TV SERIES
TechRadar

Apple TV is about to get much worse for Android TV users

Apple TV has begun scaling back the extent of its services available to Android TV users, pointing them to other devices where they can watch its content. Specifically, any movie and TV show rentals and purchases, as well as Apple TV Plus subscriptions, are beginning to redirect Android TV watchers to a 'How to watch' page instead.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Authority

How to watch Apple TV Plus on Roku

It's pretty easy to start streaming Apple TV Plus if you've got an Apple ID and any recent Roku. It might seem counterintuitive at first, but you can watch the original movies and shows on Apple TV Plus using plenty of devices that Apple doesn’t make. As much as the company would like you to buy an iPhone or an Apple TV 4K, it wants subscribers wherever it can get them. Here’s how to watch Apple TV Plus on Roku, including costs and compatible devices.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Apple blocks iTunes rentals and purchases on Android TV

It wasn't that long ago that Apple TV+ finally debuted for Android and Google TV devices. The service has yet to make its way to Android phones in classic Apple reluctance, but at least smart TV owners can watch Ted Lasso and other shows without needing to own any extra hardware. And while they still can, it just got a lot more difficult to access Apple content, as the company has now blocked new rentals and purchases through the platform.
TECHNOLOGY
ComicBook

Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie Reveals Opening and Ending Themes: Watch

Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie has finally kicked off its anime, and has released its opening and ending theme sequences with its very first episode! Keigo Maki's original manga series has been one of the most anticipated new anime releases as part of the Spring 2022 anime schedule, and fans have already been introduced to the titular Shikimori over the course of its very first episode. With the series making major waves with fans despite the Spring schedule being dominated largely with the returns of major franchises, it's already quite clear that this is one of the new anime that fans will be keeping track of over the next few weeks.
COMICS
ComicBook

Halo Infinite Will Get Halo TV Series Crossover Content

Since before the Halo TV series on Paramount+ even premiered, one question on the mind of fans has been whether there will be some sort of crossover or promotional material in the recently released video game Halo Infinite. The answer, as it turns out, is a definitive yes, there will be some kind of content from Halo on Paramount+ in Halo Infinite. Beyond that, however, it is unclear what that might be or when it might happen.
VIDEO GAMES
TVLine

Outer Range Creator Details Royal's Fear of the Unknown, Hints at 'Twists and Turns' Ahead for Autumn

Click here to read the full article. Warning: This post contains spoilers from Outer Range‘s first two episodes. Rival ranchers, an accidental murder, a sinkhole that defies space and time. The west sure is wild. In the new supernatural Western Outer Range, Josh Brolin plays Royal Abbott, a rancher who discovers a metaphysical void on his land that quickly turns his entire existence upside down. In the series’ first two episodes (now available to stream on Prime Video), a suspicious hiker named Autumn surfaces, just as the family’s neighbors plot to steal some of their west pasture — the very same land...
TV SERIES

