ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

These Interns Make $16,000 a Month

By Dan Weil
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

American pay is slowly gaining, with average hourly earnings climbing 5.6% in the 12 months through March. But in some places, it is positively soaring.

Among the highest paying sectors for entry-level workers are technology, banking, management consulting and law. Top college graduates receive starting pay of more than $100,000 a year in those fields.

To be sure, some of the lucky few who get those jobs might be put off by long hours and sometimes unrewarding work once they get there.

In any case, wage growth is producing much higher pay at the top of the totem pole than at the bottom.

“What we’re seeing is clearly increasing inequality and the gap keeps growing,” Nicholas Bloom, economics professor at Stanford University, told the BBC.

“If you have a computer-science degree you can be earning $250,000 by 25, while if you left school at 16, you might be earning $25,000.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18bzd0_0fAd5d6y00

So Who Makes the Most?

It’s not just veteran workers who are enjoying increases.

Top global investment banks raised wages for interns by a whopping 37.2% for the current internship season from a year earlier, according to finance career site Wall Street Oasis, as cited by Bloomberg.

Proprietary trading firm Jane Street is doling out $16,356 a month to interns. That would translate to more than $196,000 a year.

Wall Street Oasis founder Patrick Curtis told Bloomberg that wage gains over the last year for beginning bankers at big time institutions are the largest he has witnessed since starting his company in 2006.

Minimum Wage Increases

Entry level workers in lower-paid fields also are seeing wage increases, though in a much lower dollar range.

Target announced in February that some starting workers will garner pay of as much as $24 an hour this year. Regular starting pay at Target was $15 an hour as of February, according to consumer web site Cheapism.

The Hobby Lobby minimum wage rose to $18.50 in January from $17 previously. Ikea increased its U.S. minimum wage to $16 at the beginning of the year. Macy’s said last year that it would raise its minimum wage to $15 an hour by May 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Employers And Companies Are Suddenly Short Of Workers, Leading Them To Rethink Job Qualifications

A shortage of workers nationwide is pushing companies, employers, and even local and state governments to change their hiring operations to bring in more workers. According to Finurah, calls have grown for employers and local governments to change their hiring qualifications to bring in more workers. Four states, including Washington, have recently waived bar exams to recruit more attorneys.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicholas Bloom
FingerLakes1.com

Food Stamps: Extra money in these 14 states during April

Emergency allotments are ending for millions of SNAP recipients. But in these 14 states, recipients will get extra Food Stamps this April. Households have been able to get a maximum payment of $1,504 a month through the SNAP emergency allotments (EA) during the pandemic. Read more about it here. The...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internship#American#Stanford University#Bloomberg
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter TWTR last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Jobs
MarketWatch

My husband and I owe $87,000 on our mortgage and have $400,000 in savings. Should we sell our home now to prepare for retirement?

My husband and I are unsure if we should downsize now or wait for housing prices and our debt to come down. We are recent empty nesters at ages 62 and 68, and both still working full time with an annual net income of $190,000. We have owned the home for over 20 years and the estimated value a few years ago was about $400,000. After a refinance our mortgage balance is $87,000, an equity loan balance of $40,000, savings account of $140,000 and we have only about $260,000 in retirement accounts.
REAL ESTATE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
35K+
Followers
84K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy