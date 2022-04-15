Hundreds fly into Coachella Valley for the music festival using charter service

Many people come to the Coachella Valley for the festivals through different modes of transportation. There is one helicopter service that is chartering rides into Thermal from Santa Monica, helping ease some traffic through the weekend.

Thousands of cars full of festival-goers are hitting the road this weekend to get to Coachella Music Festival. But by car isn't the only way people are dropping in, but also private planes and helicopters.

Blade is the company chartering these rides that turn a five-hour car ride into only 40 minutes in the air. The company is no stranger to getting people to the festivals quickly as it was offering its service at least five years before the pandemic hit.

The company said within two weeks of the Coachella festival, it is flying about 200 people into the Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport. For Coachella Valley, it serves as a means to relieve some traffic out on the roadways.

Blade is planning to continue its service in the area during festival season and is looking to turn to electrical aircraft eventually.

