Coachella, CA

Hundreds fly into Coachella Valley for the music festival using charter service

By Crystal Jimenez
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
Many people come to the Coachella Valley for the festivals through different modes of transportation. There is one helicopter service that is chartering rides into Thermal from Santa Monica, helping ease some traffic through the weekend.

Thousands of cars full of festival-goers are hitting the road this weekend to get to Coachella Music Festival. But by car isn't the only way people are dropping in, but also private planes and helicopters.

Blade is the company chartering these rides that turn a five-hour car ride into only 40 minutes in the air. The company is no stranger to getting people to the festivals quickly as it was offering its service at least five years before the pandemic hit.

The company said within two weeks of the Coachella festival, it is flying about 200 people into the Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport. For Coachella Valley, it serves as a means to relieve some traffic out on the roadways.

Blade is planning to continue its service in the area during festival season and is looking to turn to electrical aircraft eventually.

ETOnline.com

Coachella 2022 Celeb Sightings

After a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is back with a bang! Here's a look at the festival style statements, performances and star-studded parties in Indio, California.
HeySoCal

Earthquake shakes Malibu, West LA

A small earthquake rattled parts of Malibu and West Los Angeles Monday, but there were no reports of any damage or injuries. The quake, with a magnitude of 2.9, struck at 9:02 a.m. about nine miles south-southeast of Malibu, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were reports of minor...
KESQ News Channel 3

Evacuations underway in Cathedral City neighborhood

A gas leak has caused an evacuation of a group of homes near Avenida Maravilla and Vega Avenue in Cathedral City. Repairs are underway. Are you affected? If it's safe to do so, share your photos and videos with KESQ using SHARE@KESQ.com. News Channel 3 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates The post Evacuations underway in Cathedral City neighborhood appeared first on KESQ.
POPSUGAR

See All the Celebrities at This Year's Coachella

For the first time since 2019, Coachella is rocking Indio, CA, once more, and there's no shortage of celebrities enjoying the festival this year. The famous faces spotted at Coachella 2022 include Vanessa Hudgens, Jaden Smith, and Storm Reid. They've been joined by a bevy of reality stars, including several members of Bachelor Nation, and a truly impressive lineup of performers from every music genre you can imagine.
KESQ News Channel 3

‘Best thing ever’: Residents welcome Coachella festival-goers back to town

Coachella music festival is making its weekend one return for the first time since 2019 and locals are welcoming the visitors back to town. "I love all the young people in the area and I think it's great," said Deanna Benson. "The more the merrier," said Maryann Lowen. "It's great because most of the time The post ‘Best thing ever’: Residents welcome Coachella festival-goers back to town appeared first on KESQ.
