Warren, OH

Warren’s iconic fountain running again

By Nadine Grimley
 1 day ago

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Water is flowing once again from the well-known fountain on Courthouse Square in Warren.

Director of Public Safety and Service Eddie Colbert says the fountain was turned on Wednesday.

City officials had hoped the project would be completed by Thanksgiving 2021 but supply chain issues delayed it.

Colbert says it took months to receive the main pump.

The project replaced the original fountain which was built in 1892.

Sports
WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

