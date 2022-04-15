ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Tesla Has Good News About an Annoying Mishap

By Luc Olinga
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

This is news that will undoubtedly remove the few rare clouds that block Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report 2022 horizon.

Elon Musk's group was set to have an exceptional year both in terms of production and vehicle deliveries. Estimates from analysts and industry sources were anticipating a record vintage.

Tesla would deliver at least 1.42 million vehicles in 2022, experts agreed last month.

Their projections were based on the fact that the market leader in electric vehicles had accelerated production by doubling its manufacturing capacities with the official opening of its German factory near Berlin and the vehicle manufacturing site in Austin, Texas.

In all, Tesla now has four production sites — Fremont in California, Shanghai in China, Berlin and Austin — suggesting the automaker can produce at least two million vehicles a year if those plants are running at full capacity.

Last year, Tesla produced 930,422 vehicles and delivered 936,172 cars with just two factories in operation.

A Shortfall of at Least 37,800 Vehicles in 18 Days

But the beautiful machine and the its gear jammed on March 28, when Tesla was forced to close its Shanghai factory to comply with lockdown measures during a resurgence of the pandemic.

This suspension is a real headache for Tesla, as the impact is colossal. And the longer the factory remains closed, the greater the consequences.

The factory produces about 2,100 EVs a day, which amounts to about 37,800 vehicles lost from production as of April 15, according to calculations made by TheStreet.

That 37,800 fewer vehicles represent nearly 21% of the vehicles Tesla sold in China in the first quarter.

Tesla's Shanghai factory, which opened in January 2020, delivered 65,814 EVs in March, thus closing on a good a very solid first quarter.

Indeed, Tesla had delivered 59,845 units in January and 56,515 copies in February. In total, the automaker delivered 182,174 Made-in-China vehicles in the first quarter, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

The factory, which is being ramped up to eventually produce 1 million EVs each year, serves not only the local market but also other Asian countries and Europe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QLgDk_0fAd5Bak00

But the company is in the process of limiting the damage. Tesla is preparing to reopen the factory next week. Musk's group has warned some employees that production is expected to resume on April 17. This recovery, which would take place while the lockdown is still in effect, would take place in the form of the "closed-loop".

Closed-loop operation means that all the workers stay in the plant all the time. Employees live, work and sleep in isolation from the rest of the world, and especially from their families, to prevent the spread of the virus.

To achieve this Tesla got the green light from the authorities, reports Reuters.

"The plan for resuming production has the blessing of local authorities but could still be subject to change depending on how the epidemic situation develops in the city, said the people, who declined to be named as the matter is private," Reuters warned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rAjhU_0fAd5Bak00

One Shift to Begin With

If there is no change by April 17, Tesla is only expected to partially resume production with one shift. The company will reassess the situation a little later to determine whether to bring everyone back or not.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TheStreet.

A partial resumption of production is good news for Tesla because it comes at a time when demand for electric vehicles is strong.

But the group remains vulnerable to what is happening with its suppliers, because logistics have been completely disrupted by the return of the pandemic. It is not certain that all suppliers of components that Tesla needs are operational.

Besides Tesla, Nio (NIO) - Get NIO Inc. (China) Report and Volkswagen (VWAGY) - Get Volkswagen AG Report also have their production halted. It is unclear at this time when the two vehicle manufacturers expect to reopen their respective factories.

General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report and its partner SAIC had opted quite early for "closed-loop," sources close to the matter told TheStreet last month.

Production in the SGM (GM-SAIC joint-venture) plant in Shanghai will continue with the appropriate health measures in place, the sources said.

According to the Shanghai government’s pandemic control measures, companies are required to operate either in closed-loop if necessary, or have their employees work from home.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Texas State
FOXBusiness

Jeff Bezos makes large donation in Maui as Elon Musk buys Twitter shares

While Elon Musk bought up shares of Twitter, Jeff Bezos was spotted in Hawaii making a large donation to the Maui Food Bank. The Amazon founder kept it casual for the Monday visit, wearing fitted blue jeans and a white T-shirt. Bezos was joined by girlfriend Lauren Sanchez and Hollywood producer Shep Gordon.
CHARITIES
Benzinga

His Tesla Was Vandalized, Now A Model 3 Owner Wants Elon Musk To Enable This Powerful Feature

Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk is quite active on Twitter and invariably responds quickly when users raise any issues. What Happened: A Tesla Model 3 owner from Israel on Saturday shared on Twitter a photo of his vandalized vehicle, which had been left with deep scratch marks. Agonized over the incident, the user, going by the twitter handle @MosheShekhter, tagged Musk and requested the Tesla CEO to enable sentry mode in Israel so that such malicious acts can be avoided in the future. Musk was hands-on and replied that he is planning to address the matter.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volkswagen Ag#Gm#Vehicles#Tsla#Tesla Inc Report#German
TheStreet

GM Begins Production of Its Tesla Killer

General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report said Monday at a product launch that it intends to lead the world in electronic vehicles eventually, in a direct challenge to Elon Musk's market-leading Tesla. Company executives made the remarks during a press conference marking the beginning of production of...
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

General Motors Is In Hot Water With Angry Customers Again

In the age of late-stage capitalism, corporate greed knows no bounds. It is a well-known fact that many American companies exploit cheap labor to manufacture goods at low costs. Why? To generate more profit for shareholders. We've seen these dubious tactics play out in the automotive industry too, and one of the biggest players, General Motors, has been found bending consumers over a barrel on numerous occasions. Who can forget the class action lawsuit against GM for the massive fire debacle that affected the Chevrolet Bolt EV not so long ago? Or that time it ignored a very serious issue with the Chevrolet Camaro? Well, the automotive giant's latest scandal has just hit, and Chevrolet Silverado and Tahoe owners are not happy.
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

4 Ways Elon Musk Lives Frugally

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $286.1 billion as of April 1, according to Forbes. But despite having more wealth than most people could even fathom, in many ways,...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
China
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
MarketRealist

Martin Eberhard’s Net Worth and Why Elon Musk Is Angry at Him

While Tesla and Elon Musk are almost synonymous with each other, not many know that the popular EV company had five co-founders and its first CEO was Martin Eberhard. Musk, whose massive net worth makes him the world’s richest person, is known for being vocal with his views. At times, he gets into controversies like calling Vernon Unsworth a “pedo guy.” He also had to quit as Tesla’s chairman after he falsely claimed that he was taking the company private.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Comes to the Rescue of One of Tesla's Toughest Rivals

Elon Musk is not known for standing up for his rivals. It's quite the opposite because he doesn't like being upstaged. The charismatic and whimsical CEO of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report and SpaceX has just played, for a few tweets, the lawyer of one of the most serious rivals of Tesla, the manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Elon Musk's Tesla Has Very Bad News

This is undoubtedly news that will relieve Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report rivals because it thwarts the electric vehicle manufacturer's plans to increase its market share. Its chief executive officer Elon Musk seemed to have aligned the pawns well to keep Tesla's rivals in the very lucrative market of electric vehicles at bay.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
35K+
Followers
84K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy