Local Lawmaker Comments on Legislative Turnover

As of yesterday, 22 current members (9 Democrats and 13 Republicans) of the State Assembly and six Senators have announced they are running for re-reelection in the fall. 25th Assembly District Representative Paul Tittl of Manitowoc is currently...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee lawmakers are considering legislation that would consider some types of violent crime as community terrorism, such as shooting into crowds of people. The legislation by Memphis State Representative G.A. Hardaway is picking up momentum, passing out of a criminal justice subcommittee last week. The family...
The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected an effort by Wisconsin Republicans to overturn a court-chosen congressional map in the state. The case sprang from the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s selection of a map put forward by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. With Republicans in control of the state legislature and a Democrat as governor, the two sides were not able to compromise on a map before the court stepped in.
KINGWOOD — The Preston County Chamber of Commerce sponsored a West Virginia Legislature follow-up breakfast Thursday at the Preston County Inn. Chamber Executive Director Kristy Ash and board of directors President Bo Burnside presented Sen. Dave Sypolt, R-Preston, and Delegate Terri Sypolt, R-Preston, with a wood plaque in the shape of Preston County in thanking them for their years of service in the Legislature.
The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
Don’t ask Chuck Grassley how he’d handle another Supreme Court nomination from President Joe Biden. “Ask me that question on Nov. 9,” said Grassley, who’s in line to run the Judiciary Committee if Republicans win back the Senate this fall. As for whether Americans deserve to know the GOP’s stance on Supreme Court picks ahead of the election, he only offered: “I’m not going to answer on something that’s speculation.”
Thirty five-year Republican Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan announced Monday he will not run for reelection, making him the fourth GOP member who voted to impeach Donald Trump to seek retirement. Upton, 68, has been sent by voters to Congress 18 times. He joins Reps. John Katko of New York,...
Both Rep. Liz Cheney and challenger Harriet Hageman broke their previous fundraising records in the first quarter of 2022, with Hageman surpassing the million-dollar mark and Cheney almost reaching $3 million. The Hageman campaign nearly tripled its fundraising from one quarter to the next: In the first quarter of this...
House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn said he believed that Hillary Clinton would have won the 2016 election had former President Barack Obama nominated a black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. Speaking to the Hill newspaper, the No. 3 House Democrat pointed to Obama's choice of now Attorney General...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) (Win McNamee/Getty Images) With the midterms just seven months away, Democrats are still hammering out a campaign strategy that they hope will help them stave off Republican control of the House. According to a report from Politico's Sarah Ferris and Nichola Wu, Democratic leaders are...
WASHINGTON — If it’s Friday ... Russia continues to bombard Ukrainian cities. ... The WHO says Russia has attacked 43 Ukrainian health facilities. ... President Biden speaks with China’s Xi. ... N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu will veto the state's new congressional map. ... And No. 2 seed Kentucky goes down in the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
The race between Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Democratic challenger Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) is heating up — on the fundraising front in particular. Follow the money: Demings is behind Rubio according to her most recent FEC filings, with $20.7 million in total contributions and $8.1 million in cash on hand. In the lead is Rubio, with $24.3 million in total contributions and 10.5 million cash on hand.
(Washington, DC) — Republican Senator Joni Ernst says President Biden’s pick for the U-S Supreme Court is a highly qualified attorney, but Ernst says she cannot vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination. Ernst says her greatest issue is with Judge Jackson’s lack of adherence to judicial philosophy. Ernst says as a member of the Senate, she will only vote for justices who pledge to be an originalist and interpret words in the Constitution based on their meaning at the time the document was adopted in 1788. Ernst met with Jackson on March 30th, saying the judge showed grace under pressure during last week’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. Iowa’s other U-S Senator, Chuck Grassley, also plans to vote against Jackson’s nomination.
The campaign arm for House Democrats raised $19.3 million in February, beating the committee's personal record for the month by $2.3 million, according to numbers first shared with CBS News. This record comes as the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee faces an intimidating midterm election in November, with Republicans within just single digits of retaking control of the chamber.
