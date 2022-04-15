ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia signs South Carolina transfer Erik Stevenson

The Associated Press
 1 day ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Former South Carolina guard Erik Stevenson has signed with West Virginia for the 2022-23 season.

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins announced Stevenson’s signing Friday. The 6-foot-4 Stevenson will have one season of eligibility remaining.

A native of Lacey, Washington, Stevenson spent his first two seasons at Wichita State and one season at Washington. He started every game at South Carolina last season, averaging 11.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. He missed one free throw all season.

“First and foremost, Erik is a tremendous competitor,” Huggins said in a statement. “He’s a very aggressive, tough and versatile player who can play many ways and in many different systems. Erik has a ton of experience, especially in the various leagues that he has played in. He will be an outstanding leader for us.”

The signing was the third announced in as many days. Huggins announced the addition of junior college forward Mohamed Wague on Wednesday and former Iowa guard Joe Toussaint on Thursday.

