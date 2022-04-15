ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winfield, KS

3 sheriff's deputies shot, suspect killed in central Kansas

recordpatriot.com
 1 day ago

WINFIELD, Kan. (AP) — Three sheriff's deputies were wounded by gunfire and a suspect was killed during a shootout in central Kansas on Thursday, law enforcement authorities said. Cowley County Sheriff...

www.recordpatriot.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

"Cold-blooded" fugitive accused of killing wife, shooting daughter in Colombia found living in Boston suburb after nearly three decades on the run

A Colombian man who has been on the lam for nearly three decades since he was convicted in absentia of killing his wife has been located in a Boston suburb, the FBI said. William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, was arrested by federal authorities on Wednesday, the FBI said in a statement. Acosta, who has been living locally under the alias Carlos Alberto Rendon, was arrested on his way to work in Waltham, authorities said.
BOSTON, MA
US News and World Report

Driver Shot by North Carolina Sheriff's Deputy Dies

MONROE, N.C. (AP) — A driver who was shot by a North Carolina sheriff's deputy as he tried to flee a traffic stop has died, authorities said Friday. After a Union County sheriff’s deputy stopped a sedan in the parking lot of a convenience store in Monroe on Tuesday, the driver tried to flee and hit at least three department vehicles, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. A deputy fired his weapon and struck the driver, the news release said.
MONROE, NC
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Winfield, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
City
Winfield, KS
Cowley County, KS
Crime & Safety
County
Cowley County, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
The Independent

Teacher arrested for allegedly slapping 8-year-old student who spat on him

A substitute teacher at the Frannie Fitzgerald Elementary school in Woodbridge, Virginia, has been arrested for allegedly slapping an eight-year-old student who spat on him, police said.Eman Mohammed Alkindi, 44, has since been charged with assault and battery and has also resigned from his teaching job, reports said.The incident took place on 1 April when the eight-year-old student grew angry with the teacher and spat on him.The teacher then allegedly slapped the boy in the face and left the classroom. He was reported to the school authorities when staff members brought this to their attention.The school authorities called the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Ap#Wesley Medical Center
The Independent

Officer's camera misses key moment of Patrick Lyoya's death

Body camera footage of Patrick Lyoya’s fatal encounter with a Michigan police officer shows a close-up view of an intense struggle but the video goes dark 42 seconds before the officer shoots the Black man in the head.It’s the latest high-profile case in which body cameras — touted as tools to hold police accountable — have failed, leaving prosecutors and the public to rely on bystander video for a clearer picture of what happened.One expert said vendors could make changes to avoid accidental camera deactivations, though it's not clear that is what happened in Lyoya's case, and some activists said...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Idaho8.com

A sheriff’s deputy died while helping people evacuate as central Texas wildfire spread

A central Texas sheriff’s deputy died Thursday while going door-to-door and helping people evacuate as several wildfires ravaged the area, authorities said. Deputy Sgt. Barbara Fenley, 51, was assisting evacuation efforts in Carbon and was last heard from when she was on her way to check on an elderly person, the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office said. But with deteriorating conditions and low visibility from the smoke, Fenley ran off the roadway and was killed by the flames, the office said.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

31-Year-Old Man Killed In Northwest Baltimore Quadruple Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man and injured three more people in the northwest neighborhood of Pimlico on Saturday, according to authorities. Officers on patrol in Northwest Baltimore responded to a report of a shooting in the 5300 block of Maple Avenue at 5:23 p.m. Once there, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of them—a 31-year-old man—was dead, police said. The other man had sustained non-life-threatening injuries. An ambulance took him to a local hospital, according to authorities. Afterward, detectives learned that two additional males had arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy