‘Bull-etin Board’ previews the Bulls’ 2022 NBA Playoffs

By Larry Hawley
 1 day ago

CHICAGO – Yes, it wasn’t the finish that everyone was hoping for in February, but the goal that was set back in the fall was certainly achieved.

The Chicago Bulls have qualified for the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

It ends a five-year postseason drought for the franchise as the team returned to relevancy in the league after floundering in mediocrity for the last couple of seasons. The team was tied for first in the Eastern Conference at the All-Star Break, but performance slipped against a tougher schedule, so the team is the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Their opponent is the third-seeded Milwaukee Bucks, who are looking for their second-consecutive NBA championship and swept the Bulls in the regular season.

This edition of “Bull-etin Board” on WGN News Now takes a look ahead to the Bulls’ first round playoff series against the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks.

We’ll hear from DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Ayo Dosunmu, and more as the team plays in the postseason for the first time in five years.

Longtime Chicago sports commentator Kenny McReynolds gives us his take on the series and we’ll see a familiar playoff theme that’s returning in 2022.

Larry Hawley has it all in this edition of the “Bull-etin Board.”

