Adams County, ND

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Billings, Bottineau, Bowman, Burke, Burleigh, Dickey by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-15 20:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bottineau; Bowman; Burke; Burleigh; Dickey; Divide; Dunn; Emmons; Foster; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; Kidder; La...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bottineau, Burleigh, Dickey, Emmons, Foster, Kidder, La Moure by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 02:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Target Area: Bottineau; Burleigh; Dickey; Emmons; Foster; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McHenry; McIntosh; McLean; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Sheridan; Stutsman; Ward; Wells WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...North central North Dakota through the James River Valley. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Unsecured objects will be blown around.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Adams, Billings, Bowman, Burke, Divide, Dunn, Golden Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 18:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Burke; Divide; Dunn; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; McKenzie; Mercer; Morton; Mountrail; Oliver; Sioux; Slope; Stark; Williams WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT/2 AM MDT/ FRIDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Western and portions of central North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT/2 AM MDT/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Unsecured objects will be blown around.
ADAMS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Burke, Caldwell by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 23:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alexander; Burke; Caldwell THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN ALEXANDER...CALDWELL AND CENTRAL BURKE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1115 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight EDT for western and the Piedmont of North Carolina.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Burleigh, Emmons, Grant, Kidder, Logan, McIntosh, Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location. High profile vehicles should use caution while driving. Target Area: Burleigh; Emmons; Grant; Kidder; Logan; McIntosh; Mercer; Morton; Oliver; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT /NOON CDT/ TO 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Much of south central North Dakota. * WHEN...From 11 AM MDT /Noon CDT/ to 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Idaho Palouse by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 16:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Idaho Palouse SNOW LATE TODAY INTO TONIGHT FOR SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON AND THE CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN IDAHO PANHANDLE .Snow will increase across the Blue Mountains, the Palouse, and the central Idaho Panhandle late this afternoon and persist into the night. Localized snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will be possible this evening in places Clarkia, Deary, Mullan, and Lookout Pass. Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions this evening and overnight. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR THE PALOUSE ALONG AND EAST OF HIGHWAY 195 * WHAT...Snow expected for the Palouse along and east of Highway 195. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 4 inches above 2500 feet. * WHERE...Potlatch, Rosalia, Plummer, Colfax, Tekoa, Moscow, Genesee, Uniontown, Pullman, and Oakesdale. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on winter driving conditions. Snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will be possible early this evening.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Bottineau, McHenry, Pierce, Rolette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-18 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bottineau; McHenry; Pierce; Rolette WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 1 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Bottineau, McHenry, Pierce, and Rolette Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM Sunday to 1 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains, Beartooth Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-16 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains; Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area; Northern Park; Northern Stillwater; Northern Sweet Grass; Paradise Valley A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW At 810 PM MDT, a band of heavy snow was moving across south central Montana, moving east at 40 mph. Locations impacted include Livingston, Columbus, Big Timber, Springdale, Reed Point, Halfbreed Lake Wildlife, Park City, Greycliff, Molt and Mc Leod. Up to around an inch of snow can fall quickly as the band moves through. Be prepared for hazardous driving conditions. Visibilities are below one quarter of a mile in this band of heavy snow. If you are driving, slow down and be on alert for other motorists. Low visibility shortens the amount of time you have to react to situations.
CARBON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region, Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region; Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with 4 to 5 inches on US 2 from Happy`s Inn to Marion. Higher totals of 5 to 8 inches for Lookout Pass. Watch for ice formation as snow melts on roads and refreezes. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish, Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chouteau, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Liberty, Toole by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 20:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Chouteau; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Liberty; Toole WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Chouteau, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Liberty and Toole Counties. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
CHOUTEAU COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Adams, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Adams; Wilkinson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Mississippi River At Natchez affecting Wilkinson, Concordia and Adams Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO SUNDAY, MAY 01 * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Natchez. * WHEN...From Friday morning to Sunday, May 01. * IMPACTS...At 48.0 feet, Carthage Point Road becomes impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 44.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Friday morning and continue rising to a crest of 49.5 feet Tuesday, April 26. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Mississippi River Natchez 48.0 44.5 Sat 8 pm CDT 45.0 45.6 46.3
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cascade, Eastern Teton, Judith Basin, Meagher by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 20:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Cascade; Eastern Teton; Judith Basin; Meagher WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 2 inches at lower elevations, but another 3 inches are possible in the mountains. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin, Meagher and Eastern Teton Counties. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; North Douglas County Below 6000 Feet, Denver, West Adams and Arapahoe Counties, East Broomfield County; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 240, 241, 245-247 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 240, 241, 245, 246 and 247. * Timing...Sunday, 12 PM to 8 PM. * Winds...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 14 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that develops will have the potential to spread rapidly. Outdoor burning should be avoided, as well as any activity that may produce a spark and start a fast moving wildfire.
BROOMFIELD, CO
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Bath, Breathitt, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Floyd, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Protect tender plants from the cold if you wish to avoid damage. Target Area: Bath; Breathitt; Elliott; Estill; Fleming; Floyd; Jackson; Johnson; Knott; Lee; Letcher; Magoffin; Martin; Menifee; Montgomery; Morgan; Owsley; Perry; Pike; Powell; Rowan; Wolfe FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 31 to 35 in the valleys will result in widespread frost. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Kentucky. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and temperatures near the freezing mark could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest temperatures and greatest amount of frost will be in the valleys, while frost will be less prevalent on the ridges.
BATH COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 19:48:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lincoln County Wind gusts have dropped below 40 mph across Southern Nevada and Northwest Arizona, and will continue to decrease through the remainder of the evening and overnight. As such, the Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire as scheduled at 8:00 pm PDT/MST this evening.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Telfair, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 13:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Montgomery; Telfair; Wheeler The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Lumber City affecting Wheeler, Telfair and Montgomery Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast to continue. * WHERE...Ocmulgee River near Lumber City. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15 feet, Flood Stage is reached and minor flooding begins. Water overflows into the broad swampy flood plain. Farm fields on the right bank flood. General agriculture and timber interests are affected by the flooding. In addition, water reaches the top of the boat ramp near the Highway 341 bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:45 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 15.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:45 PM EDT Saturday was 15.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.9 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday evening. - Flood stage is 15 feet.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 19:33:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibility.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Owyhee Mountains, Southern Twin Falls County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 20:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-16 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Owyhee Mountains; Southern Twin Falls County; Southwest Highlands; Western Magic Valley WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING Wind across the area has weakened this evening to below advisory thresholds. Though periods of gusty to breezy wind will remain overnight, advisory impacts are no longer expected.
ENVIRONMENT

