At least seven people have been wounded in citywide shootings since Friday evening, including a 15-year-old boy who was shot in Englewood. The teen was walking down the street about 5:15 p.m. Friday in the 6800 block of South Halsted Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said. He was struck in the arm and taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO