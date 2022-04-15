Wind Advisory issued for Ashland, Ashtabula Inland, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 09:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashtabula Inland; Ashtabula Lakeshore; Geauga; Lake; Trumbull An intense lake effect snow band will affect northern Trumbull Geauga...Lake and southwestern Ashtabula Counties Until 1145 AM EDT. At 1009 AM EDT, radar indicated an intense lake effect snow band along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Mentor to near Chardon to near West Farmington, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARDS INCLUDE Winds to 30 mph Visibility rapidly dropping to less than a quarter of a mile Locations that may be impacted include... Painesville, Willowick, Chardon, Fairport Harbor, Mentor, Willoughby, Eastlake, Cortland, Geneva, Madison, Middlefield, North Bloomfield, Perry, Orwell, Burton, Timberlake, West Farmington, Lakeline, Chesterland and Bristolville. Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this lake effect snow band. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely to lead to accidents. Consider delaying travel until this snow band passes your location. ODOT DMS 314, 315, 326, 330, 331, and 332.
Comments / 0