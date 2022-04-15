ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victims in 3 separate KC homicides identified

By Brian Dulle
FOX4 News Kansas City
 1 day ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police have identified three victims killed in three separate homicides earlier this week that all happened within 24 hours of each other.

On Tuesday, April 12, officers responded to a shooting in the area of E. 12th Street and Hardesty Avenue . When officers arrived on scene they found a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds just south of the intersection off the roadway. The victim was pronounced dead on scene and identified as 38-year-old Ashley Speer.

On Tuesday, April 12, just before 8:30 p.m., officers were called to the parking lot of the Family Dollar at 39th Street and Indiana Avenue on a reported shooting. Officers located the male victim inside a vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries. He has been identified as 44-year-old Alfred Brown.

On Wednesday, April 13, just after 3 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury crash in the area of E. 38th Street and Wabash Avenue . While on scene, officers heard several sounds of gunshots and immediately located the location of the gunfire at a home in the 3800 block of Wabash. Three victims were located near the residence with one being pronounced dead on scene and identified as 37-year-old Keith Gorham. A second victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and a third victim refused medical treatment at the scene.

No arrests have been made in any of these cases and KCPD is asking anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-8477.

FOX4 News Kansas City

