Police arrest 18-year-old for attempted murder near Bloomington school

WTHR
WTHR
 1 day ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An 18-year-old is in the Monroe County Jail after a shooting near Tri-North Middle School in Bloomington. The shooting happened around 7:10 p.m. on April 3. Officers responded to a shots fired report and found three juveniles who said they had been shot at. One of them, a...

Odin The Warrior
1d ago

why was the woman not charged for driving this criminal around to do his dirty deeds is this same guy who shot the guy in the truck on north Woodburn and she rammed a police vehicle why is she not in jail

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#High School#Attempted Murder#Tri North Middle School
