Student loan payments have been postponed for while now. However, they are set to resume August 31, 2022. Student loan payments have been deferred a few times now, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students haven’t been required to pay on their loan debt, and it hasn’t been accruing interest. However, payments are scheduled to restart August 31 this year. Read more about it here.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO