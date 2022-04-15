Yankees' Aaron Judge: Not starting Friday

NEW YORK — You weren’t the only one, John. WFAN radio play-by-player John Sterling was positive Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton hit a dramatic, pinch-hit, two-run home run to tie the game with two outs in the eighth inning of a 6-4 loss to the Blue Jays on Wednesday night.
Looking at the Red Sox opposition – The New York Yankees. As I continue to profile the Red Sox opposition in the American League East, I come upon a team I predict will finish fourth in the division. I present your collection of baseball villains, the New York Yankees.
Legendary Yankees announcer John Sterling made a brutal error during Wednesday night’s broadcast. He used his famous home-run call for Giancarlo Stanton despite the fact that the ball was caught at the warning track. “It is high! It is far! It is gone! …but caught,” Sterling exclaimed on the...
BALTIMORE -- — Aroldis Chapman's offspeed pitch was a bit high — and in a game that came down to the bullpens, it was Baltimore's unheralded group that prevailed. Chapman walked home the winning run in the 11th inning to give the Orioles a 2-1 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday night. Baltimore's bullpen was flawless, allowing just one batter to reach base in 5 2/3 innings — and even that hit was the result of an official scoring quirk.
One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
Luis Severino pitched five effective innings and struck out slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. three times as the host New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0 on Thursday to earn a split of a four-game series. Severino (1-0) allowed two hits, walked two and struck out six for his...
Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon went full Joe Maddon Friday night. In a stunning managerial decision that definitely drew a ton of “what was he thinking” reactions, Maddon directed pitcher Austin Warren to intentionally issue a free pass despite the bases all being occupied in the fourth inning of the game against the Texas Rangers on the road.
Here’s a quick roundup of how the New York Yankees’ minor-league teams fared on Thursday. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRunners (AAA) The RailRunnder lost, 12-5, to the Norfolk Tides at PNC Field in Moosic, Pa. It was Scranton’s third straight loss to Norfolk. Deivi García, the Yankees’ No. 29 prospect...
The New York Yankees made a change at catcher on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, sitting Kyle Higashioka for the first time this season. After trading Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for a package of players, the Bombers handed the reins to Higashioka, knowing he would provide stellar defensive play.
New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Toronto Blue Jays. Trevino will start behind the plate after Kyle Higashioka was rested in their series' finale. In a matchup against right-hander Kevin Gausman, our models project Trevino to score 5.4 FanDuel points at the...
Arozarena was ejected from Saturday's game against the White Sox in the top of the sixth inning, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Arozarena took a called third strike in the top of the sixth frame, and he was thrown out of the game after tossing his bat in disgust. Prior to his departure, he went 1-for-3 with a strikeout. Assuming Saturday's incident doesn't lead to a suspension, the 27-year-old should be available for Sunday's series finale.
Lyles didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 2-1, 11-inning win over the Yankees, giving up one run on six hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out four. A third-inning RBI single by Giancarlo Stanton accounted for the only damage against Lyles, who exited the game after tossing 91 pitches (60 strikes). With John Means (elbow) now joining Dean Kremer (oblique) on the shelf, the Orioles will need as much length from Lyles as they can get, but the veteran right-hander's 5.23 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 6:5 K:BB through his first 10.1 innings this season don't offer much reason for optimism. He tentatively lines up to take the mound Wednesday in Oakland.
The first two series of the Yankees’ 2022 season are in the book, and the team’s gotten off to a bit of a middling start. After taking the first two games of the season, they immediately dropped back to .500 in the next two. However, while all games count the same in the standings, seven games is still too early to make any real judgements. There’s plenty of chances to rack up some wins, including a series starting tonight.
The Tampa Bay Rays have lost three games in a row, and you can tell the frustration is starting to get the best of them and Randy Arozarena. Home plate umpire Junior Valentine didn’t do the Rays any favors against Reynaldo Lopez and the Chicago White Sox. In his...
Kenley Jansen got an easy save in the Atlanta Braves’ 5-2 win over the San Diego Padres on Saturday, but his appearance still had some rockiness to it. Jansen was prevented from taking a full amount of warmup pitches prior to pitching the bottom of the ninth. Umpire Bill Miller allowed Jansen three warmup pitches before stepping in to force the inning to begin.
Fulmer picked up the save Friday, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning during a 2-1 win in Kansas City. After Gregory Soto received both of Detroit's save opportunities to start the season and pitched in three of the prior four games, manager A.J. Hinch called upon Fulmer to get the final three outs Friday. The righty needed just 11 pitches to retire the side in order and finished the night by striking out Hunter Dozier on three pitches. Fulmer, the 2016 American League Rookie of the Year as a starter, was second on the Tigers last season with 14 saves and is next in line should Soto falter.
Jimenez struck out two in a scoreless inning of relief to earn a hold in Friday's win over the Royals. Jimenez has carried over a strong spring into the regular season, as he's now logged four scoreless innings with four strikeouts in the early going. The righty has been volatile before, but he has the talent to string together some good performances if he's able to find some consistency. He should continue to work in front of Michael Fulmer and Gregory Soto in the Detroit bullpen.
Pressly was placed on the 10-day injured list with right knee inflammation Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Pressly blew the save and took the loss Wednesday in Arizona when he allowed two runs (one earned) on a hit and two walks in one-third of an inning. It's possible that the injury contributed to his struggles, and the right-hander will have at least a week and a half to recover. In spite of Wednesday's rough outing, Pressly should reclaim closing duties upon his return. Hector Neris and Ryne Stanek are candidates for ninth-inning duties while Pressly is sidelined.
Barnes (1-0) pitched 1.1 scoreless innings of relief with a strikeout to earn the win Friday against the Royals. Barnes has been good so far for Detroit, logging three scoreless innings and allowing just a single hit. Michael Fulmer earned his first save of the season Friday, and Gregory Soto is the team's regular closer, so Barnes should remain in a setup role moving forward. However, with Jose Cisnero (shoulder) on the 60-day IL, Barnes should be able to hold onto a key role in the Tigers' bullpen, even if it doesn't carry a ton of fantasy value most days.
Comments / 0