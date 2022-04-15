ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khloé Kardashian reveals how she felt about Tristan Thompson’s paternity test results

By Shirley Gómez
 1 day ago

Khloé Kardashian recounted when she learned her then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson had fathered a son with Maralee Nichols . In a recent interview with USA Today , The Kardashians‘ star spoke about the time she had to film that moment for their new Hulu series.

According to Khloé, her older sister Kim Kardashian called her to inform her that Tristan Thompson took to social media to confirm that the paternity test results were positive. “That was hard,” she said

“I think that was hard for me too,” Kim added.

Khloé Kardashian told the publication that pain “doesn’t get easier,” but somehow, she has become “numb” to it. “When you’re hurt so many times, your reactions, your responses to the same thing happening over and over again—there is a numbing sensation to it,” she noted.

“It almost becomes normal when it should absolutely never become normal,” Kourtney Kardashian said.

The Kardashians premiered on Hulu on April 14. New episodes will air every Thursday. In the first episode, fans can glimpse the cordial relationship between the basketball player and the reality tv personality and businesswoman.

The parents of True Thompson discuss his previous cheating scandal —which happened days before Kardashian gave birth. “Khloe, you don’t deserve this,” Tristan wrote on Instagram as an apology. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you.”

HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

