Jake Paul and Dana White have not seen eye-to-eye but the brash YouTuber-turned-boxer believes he will fight in the UFC at least once. Paul is currently an undefeated boxer but has recently hinted at making the transition to MMA. He released training videos of him practicing kicks and has also pointed at his wrestling background from high school. Although many expect him to take an MMA fight in another organization due to the fact White doesn’t like him, Paul says it’s undeniable he will fight in the UFC.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO