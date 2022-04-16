Shoppers Are Wondering Where This Car Purse Holder Has Been All Their Lives — and It's on Double Sale

When all of the cords and wires in a home are hidden away—the TV wires are camouflaged, the power strips are concealed—the entire place looks neater. It's one of those finishing touches that separates a tidy house from an exceptionally organized one. It's not difficult to do, but it will require some creative solutions, a few store-bought organizers, and a plan. That's why we made cord control part of our 2022 Get It Done virtual home, so we can finally check these little organizing endeavors off of our to-do lists. To figure out how to hide cords in every room, we'll walk you through a few of the prime cord clutter hotspots. Start by learning how to hide TV wires (the number one cord complaint out there), then work on computer cords, power strips, and appliance cords. By the time you're done, every cord will be under control.

