If you consider yourself a fan of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, then chances are you’re eager to see more from the compelling and visually engrossing sci-fi franchise. Well, Villeneuve is working on the upcoming sequel and casting reports are starting to surface. It’s still, however, going to be some time before viewers can return to the universe originally created by Frank Herbert. At the very least though, the 2022 Oscars will provide fans with a sweet reunion between franchise alums Josh Brolin and Jason Momoa.

MOVIES ・ 20 DAYS AGO