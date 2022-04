If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Lizzo’s been making waves in the music industry and as an advocate for body positivity. She recently took to TikTok to release an exclusive snippet of her new unreleased music as she danced around her apartment in a scintillating camo crop top and black underwear. Lizzo has previously talked about her upcoming music at The Late Late Show with James Corden, telling fans to expect new music dropping on April 14. And, that’s not all she’s been busy with. On Friday, March 25, her new Amazon Prime exclusive TV show Watch Out For The Big Grrrls will be available for the singer’s fans to stream.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 23 DAYS AGO