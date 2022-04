BERLIN, Md. – Berlin’s annual Memorial Day Parade on Flower Street will return this year. The parade will be held on Monday, May 30th, and will begin at the corner of Seahawk Road and Flower Street. The parade will end at Dr. William Edward Henry Park. This year’s parade theme is “Hometown Heroes”, which we’re told is to honor members of the United States military who died serving our country and celebrate the essential workers in our community who worked tirelessly on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

BERLIN, MD ・ 24 DAYS AGO