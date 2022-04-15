La Crosse School District to get nearly $92,000 in state mental health initiative

MADISON — The La Crosse School District is slated to get $91,779 to support mental health programs in the $15 million Get Kids Ahead initiative that Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced this week.

The initiative, in which every public school district in the state will get at least $10,000, targets money “directly towards whatever mental health support and services our kids need so they can be successful both in and out of the classroom to help them grow, learn, and get ahead,” Evers said in announcing the effort last week.

Other districts in La Cross County will receive the following amounts: $18,163 for Bangor, $64,112 for Holmen, $46,602 to Onalaska,

Amounts slated for other Coulee Region districts in the statewide list include $13,018 for Alma, $26,712 for Arcadia, $32,615 for Black River Falls, $18,389 to Blair-Taylor, $17,405 for Cashton $76,117 for Chippewa Falls, $16,940 for De Soto, $159,705 for Eau Claire and $28,680 for Galesville-Ettrick-Trempealeau.

Also, $16,714 to Hillsboro, $16,289 for Independence, $13,324 for La Farge, $19,932 to Melrose-Mindoro, $21,780 for Neillsville, $50,936 for Sparta, $51,295 for Tomah, $24,306 to Viroqua and $32,828 for West Salem.

“We know that long before the pandemic hit, kids across our state were already facing immense challenges with their mental health, but as parents and educators are seeing firsthand, these challenges have only been made worse by the isolating and traumatic events of the past two years,” Evers said.

The Get Kids Ahead initiative builds on the governor’s investments to support student mental health as the state recovers from effects of the coronavirus pandemic. In the 2021-23 biennial budget, the governor initially proposed $53.5 million for student mental health services, but the Legislature reduced the combined funding to a $19 million increase.

