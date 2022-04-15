ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Syracuse’s Carrier Dome changing names as JMA Wireless gets rights

By John Frasier
News 4 Buffalo
 1 day ago
(WSYR-TV) — Sportico, a sports business website, reported Friday afternoon that “Syracuse University’s iconic Carrier Dome is no more.”

Sportico says that Syracuse University reached a settlement with Carrier Global Corp. to end the perpetual naming rights deal that has been in place since the stadium’s construction over 40 years ago, when Carrier gave the school a $2.75 million gift. They add that JMA Wireless will take over the naming rights and an announcement is expected in the coming weeks.

Sportico also shares that representatives for Syracuse University, Carrier, and JMA Wireless didn’t immediately respond to requests seeking comment.

NewsChannel 9 has also reached out to Syracuse University, Carrier, and JMA Wireless and have not received any comments on the report.

It’s unclear how much JMA Wireless agreed to pay moving forward, Sportico adds. They state that a name rights consultant says the dome would likely “command upwards of $3.25 million per year on the open market.”

The Carrier Dome hosts a number of events, such as Monster Jam on April 16 and Paul McCartney on June 4.

Sportico says that tensions between Syracuse University and Carrier increased when the school stopped using the word Carrier in its media guides and promotional materials. They added that Syracuse University may argue that the recent construction and renovations on the stadium would consider it a new building, ending the lifetime deal with Carrier.

