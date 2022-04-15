ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Bossy, Former New York Islanders Star and Hall of Famer, Dead at 65

By Natasha Dye
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBeloved former New York Islander and hockey Hall of Famer Mike Bossy has died. He was 65. TVA Sports, the French Canadian sports network for which he served as a hockey analyst, confirmed the news. According to CNN, Bossy had been battling lung cancer. In October 2021, the NHL...

Bossy's historic 50-in-50 chase for Islanders thrilled Canadiens' Richard

From a distance, one of most the electrifying goal-scorers of all time was cheering on one of the purest scorers of any era. Through 49 games of the 1980-81 season, New York Islanders superstar Mike Bossy had scored 48 goals, on a stalled collision course with history. In Montreal, Canadiens legend Maurice "Rocket" Richard knew that his unofficial 1944-45 record of 50 goals in 50 games was on thin ice.
Mike Bossy Dies: New York Islanders Goal Scorer Who Led Team To Four Straight Stanley Cups Was 65

Click here to read the full article. Mike Bossy, a prolific goal scorer and key member of the New York Islanders teams that won four straight Stanley Cup titles in the early 1980s, has died at age 65. The Hall of Fame player had revealed a diagnosis of lung cancer last October, stepping away from his duties as a TV analyst for Canadian network TVA in his native Quebec. The Islanders and the NHL confirmed Bossy’s death this morning. In a tweet, Islanders president Lou Lamoriello called Bossy “an icon not only on Long Island but across the entire hockey world. His drive...
Alex Ovechkin remembers Mike Bossy as he chases him in NHL record books

Ovechkin remembers Mike Bossy as he chases him in record books originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. New York Islanders legend and four-time Stanley Cup champion Mike Bossy passed away on Thursday at age 65. One of the biggest names in NHL history, Bossy leaves behind a tremendous legacy which he accrued over a 10-year playing career.
Islanders remember late franchise legend Mike Bossy

A moment of silence in Bossy’s memory was observed before the Islanders topped Montreal in a shutout effort. The New York Islanders announced the passing of franchise legend Mike Bossy on Friday at the age of 65. Bossy, one of the most renowned names in Islander history, had been battling lung cancer, previously diagnosed in October 2021.
UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders at Canadiens

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (34-30-9) VS MONTREAL CANADIENS (20-43-11) 7 PM ET | CENTRE BELL. The New York Islanders travel up north to take on the Montreal Canadiens on Friday at Centre Bell. The Islanders fell 6-3 to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena, dropping the season...
New York Rangers lineup: Igor Shesterkin starts, Alexis Lafreniere returns

The New York Rangers will start Igor Shesterkin against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday afternoon. Head coach Gerard Gallant said he would no longer reveal his starting goaltender before games for the rest of the season, but was in a jovial mood when asked by NY Post’s Mollie Walker at 10:30 this morning.
Canadiens, Islanders pay tribute to Mike Bossy

Hall of Famer Mike Bossy, one of the greatest goal scorers to ever play in the NHL, died on Friday at the age of 65 after battling lung cancer. It resulted in an outpouring of condolences and memories from all around the league as former players and teams all shared stories of one of the most impactful players in NHL history and a core piece to the great New York Islanders dynasty of the early 1980s.
Bossy dies at 65, legendary Islanders goal-scorer, four-time Cup champion

Bossy previously had announced he had been diagnosed with lung cancer in an open letter on TVA Sports' website in October. "The National Hockey League mourns the passing of Mike Bossy, the dynamic winger whose goal-scoring prowess during a remarkable 10-year career ranks, by almost any measure, as one of the greatest in NHL history and propelled the New York Islanders to four straight Stanley Cups," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. "Bossy scored 573 goals in 752 games -- a .76 goals-per-game average that is the highest in the League's history. He is the only player ever to record nine straight 50-goal seasons and his five 60-goal seasons are matched only by Wayne Gretzky. One of only eight players in NHL history to have scored 50 goals in his first 50 games of a season, he was similarly dominating in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, during which he scored 85 goals in 129 games."
Craig Button rates Simon Edvinsson as third-best NHL-affiliated prospect

Earlier this week, TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button released his list of the top 50 NHL-affiliated prospects. Button joined TSN as a contributor after serving as Calgary Flames general manager from 2000 to 2003. His list prominently features two players selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the first round of the 2021 NHL Draft.
