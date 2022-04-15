ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemung County, NY

Two arrested for ATV theft in Chemung County

By Brandon Kyc
ASHLAND, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of two individuals following an ongoing investigation into the theft of property.

According to police, Patrick M. Walmsley, 21, of Sayre, and Cody L. Pike, 22, of Lowman, were found to be in possession of an ATV and UTV that were recently stolen from two separate properties.

On April 13, 20200, around 9:15 p.m., Deputies responded to Comfort Hill Road in the Town of Ashland for a report of trespassing on private property.

3 people arrested on 3 different charges during Southport traffic stop

Neighbors in the area reported two individuals riding on an ATV and UTV inside the private property and were concerned due to the past thefts that took place.

Deputies were able to locate Walmsley and Pike operating the vehicles on private property. It was determined that Walmsley was operating a stolen Polaris Sportsman 700, that was recently stolen from a farm on County Route 60 in the Town of Chemung. Pike was found to be operating a 2021 Honda Pioneer UTV that was reported stolen from a garage on Hoffman Hollow Road, in the Town of Baldwin back on March 26.

Walmsley and Pike were arrested for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 4th Degree, a Class E Felony. Both individuals were processed and released from the Sheriff’s Office on appearance tickets and will appear in the Town of Ashland Court at a later date.

