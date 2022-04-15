ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flathead County, MT

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region, Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-16 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
94.9 KYSS FM

Snow Levels Concern Montana Streamflow Experts

The snowpack levels in the northern Rockies of Montana are at 103 percent of normal in the Sun-Teton-Marias, near Glacier National Park. However, that's the only place above normal for snowpack levels at the beginning of April in the state. In fact, directly east of the Sun-Teton-Marias region, the Milk River snow levels are at the opposite end of the scale - only 12 percent.
MONTANA STATE
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Clarke by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 07:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-19 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clarke FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama, including the following counties, in south central Alabama, Wilcox. In southwest Alabama, Choctaw, Clarke and Washington. * WHEN...Until 1015 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 709 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Thomasville, Camden, Pine Hill, Millry, Silas, Coffeeville, Fulton, Gilbertown, Yellow Bluff, Toxey, Tallahatta Springs, McEntyre, Campbell, Glover, Chilton, Smyer, Failetown, Clarksville, Morvin and Springfield. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLARKE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mayes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 07:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tulsa. Target Area: Mayes A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MAYES...WAGONER AND WEST CENTRAL CHEROKEE COUNTIES At 704 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 2 miles northeast of Oneta to 2 miles north of Tullahassee, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations in or near the path include Broken Arrow... Wagoner Coweta... Sequoyah State Park Oneta... Redbird Mazie HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
MAYES COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Burleigh, Emmons, Grant, Kidder, Logan, McIntosh, Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location. High profile vehicles should use caution while driving. Target Area: Burleigh; Emmons; Grant; Kidder; Logan; McIntosh; Mercer; Morton; Oliver; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT /NOON CDT/ TO 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Much of south central North Dakota. * WHEN...From 11 AM MDT /Noon CDT/ to 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chouteau, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Liberty, Toole by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 20:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Chouteau; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Liberty; Toole WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Chouteau, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Liberty and Toole Counties. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
CHOUTEAU COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 19:48:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau Wind gusts have dropped below 40 mph across Southern Nevada and Northwest Arizona, and will continue to decrease through the remainder of the evening and overnight. As such, the Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire as scheduled at 8:00 pm PDT/MST this evening.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Malheur County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 19:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Malheur County WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING Wind across the area has weakened this evening to below advisory thresholds. Though periods of gusty to breezy wind will remain overnight, advisory impacts are no longer expected.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Adams, Billings, Bowman, Dunn, Golden Valley, Hettinger by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location. High profile vehicles should use caution while driving. Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Dunn; Golden Valley; Hettinger; McKenzie; Slope; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ TO 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of western North Dakota. * WHEN...From 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ to 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
ADAMS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Burke, Divide, Renville, Ward by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Burke; Divide; Renville; Ward WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Far northwest and north central North Dakota. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BURKE COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bryce Canyon Country, Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 20:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-16 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bryce Canyon Country; Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity; Castle Country; Eastern Juab, Millard Counties; Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell; Lower Washington County; San Rafael Swell; Sanpete Valley; Sevier Valley; South Central Utah; Southwest Utah; Upper Sevier River Valleys; Western Canyonlands; Western Millard and Juab Counties; Zion National Park WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING Winds have decreased across southern and central Utah this evening. Occasional gusts of 30-40 mph will remain possible across south-central through east-central Utah through midnight.
BEAVER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Owyhee Mountains, Southern Twin Falls County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 20:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-16 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Owyhee Mountains; Southern Twin Falls County; Southwest Highlands; Western Magic Valley WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING Wind across the area has weakened this evening to below advisory thresholds. Though periods of gusty to breezy wind will remain overnight, advisory impacts are no longer expected.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Bottineau, McHenry, Pierce, Rolette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-18 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bottineau; McHenry; Pierce; Rolette WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 1 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Bottineau, McHenry, Pierce, and Rolette Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM Sunday to 1 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains, Beartooth Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-16 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains; Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area; Northern Park; Northern Stillwater; Northern Sweet Grass; Paradise Valley A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW At 810 PM MDT, a band of heavy snow was moving across south central Montana, moving east at 40 mph. Locations impacted include Livingston, Columbus, Big Timber, Springdale, Reed Point, Halfbreed Lake Wildlife, Park City, Greycliff, Molt and Mc Leod. Up to around an inch of snow can fall quickly as the band moves through. Be prepared for hazardous driving conditions. Visibilities are below one quarter of a mile in this band of heavy snow. If you are driving, slow down and be on alert for other motorists. Low visibility shortens the amount of time you have to react to situations.
CARBON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Death Valley National Park by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 19:48:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Death Valley National Park; Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve; Western Mojave Desert; White Mountains of Inyo County WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING Wind gusts have dropped below 40 mph across Inyo and San Bernardino counties, and will continue to decrease through the remainder of the evening and overnight. As such, the Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire as scheduled at 8:00 pm PDT this evening.
INYO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 239 The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Sunday. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 239. * Timing...Sunday, 12 PM to 8 PM. * Winds...West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that develops will have the potential to spread rapidly. Outdoor burning should be avoided, as well as any activity that may produce a spark and start a fast moving wildfire.
BROOMFIELD, CO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 10:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 18.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Saturday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 17.1 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Yazoo by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 21:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-19 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Yazoo The National Weather Service in Jackson MS has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi Yazoo River At Yazoo City affecting Yazoo County. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Yazoo River At Yazoo City. * WHEN...From this evening to late Monday night. * IMPACTS...At 29 feet, Minor over bank is flooding is occurring along the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 28.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 30 feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Monday morning. - Flood stage is 29 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Yazoo River Yazoo City 29.0 28.9 Sat 8 pm CDT 29.8 28.4 28.1
YAZOO COUNTY, MS

