West Monroe baseball players win Aarons Aces

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police are still investigating a wreck that claimed the life of a West Monroe man. Police tell us the crash happened on Saturday, April 2, 2022, on Louisiana Highway 34 just west Louisiana Highway 546. According to police, 62-year-old William A. McCuin of West Monroe died in the […]
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, March 25, 2022, from 6 PM to midnight, the West Monroe Police Department and the Louisiana State Police will conduct Sobriety Checkpoints in the city limits of West Monroe.
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A hit-and-run crash has claimed the life of a West Monroe bicyclist. State police identified the bicyclist as Charles Lowery, 55, of West Monroe. Trooper Javier Leija with the Louisiana State Police released more information on Friday’s crash to KNOE 8 News:. Ouachita Parish-...
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 17-year-old Taleah L. Brown. Brown was last seen on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in West Monroe, La. She is described as a Black female, standing five feet, and weighing 105 pounds. If anyone have any information on the whereabouts of Brown, please […]
LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Grambling Police Department is searching for 34-year-old LaMario L. Moore for shooting that took place on B.T. Woodard Circle on Saturday, April 9, 2022, that left a victim suffering gunshot wounds. According to authorities, the victim was airlifted to Shreveport to receive treatment for their wounds. Moore is wanted […]
VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, April 10, 2022, Vidalia Police was dispatched to the Town Place Suites in reference to alleged inappropriate activities occurring between a juvenile and adult male. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Tyler L. Dayton. According to authorities, they arrested Dayton based on evidence they discovered at the scene. Dayton […]
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, KTVE/KARD meteorologists forecasted that severe weather could happen overnight. They also reported that another round of severe weather may be on its way into the afternoon on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. According to the City of Monroe’s Communication Director Michelli Martin, trash was supposed to […]
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Longtime LSU assistant coach Bob Starkey is leaving Auburn after just one season to join Kim Mulkey’s staff in Baton Rouge. Starkey announced the decision via Twitter on Tuesday, April 12. Starkey stated in his tweet that it was the most difficult decision in...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU football wrapped up its third week of spring ball at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, April 16. Quarterback Myles Brennan launched a long scoring strike to Jaray Jenkins and Malik Nabers made an acrobatic, diving catch along the sideline on a pass from Garrett Nussmeier.
No. 10 Kentucky mens tennis took down No. 41 LSU 4-2 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Friday night. The win moves the Cats to 18-6 overall this season and 9-2 in the SEC. The match started out with the usual doubles matches, with the Tigers and the Cats fighting hard for the crucial point.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have landed their second safety commitment for the class of 2023 in four-star Ryan Yaites out of Denton, Texas. He announced his decision via Twitter on Friday, April 15. Yaites joins recent safety commitment Michael Daughetry out of Loganville, Georgia, he is the second defensive player for the class of 2023 and fourth player committed.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 21 LSU (27-16, 8-7 SEC) completed the sweep over South Carolina (23-21, 2-14 SEC) by run-ruling the Gamecocks in six innings 8-0. The Tigers allowed only three runs in the series sweep over the Gamecocks and shut them out in the other two games.
17 homes, 2 businesses damaged in Jones County in Wednesday storm. Pelicans beat Spurs 113-103; will face Clippers in final Play-In game. Laurel softball umpire Kristi Moore speaks out about being attacked by a parent and the umpire shortage nationwide. Randy Pettis named Laurel boys basketball coach. Updated: Apr. 13,...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An East Baton Rouge Parish jury has reached a verdict in the three-day trial of the man accused of killing an LSU men’s basketball player. The jury has found Dyteon Simpson guilty of second-degree murder in the Sept. 28, 2018 death of Wayde Sims. The trial began on Thursday, April 7.
The following information comes from LSU Athletics:. Pat Newman, the first women’s tennis coach in LSU history and a trailblazer for the women’s athletics programs at LSU, passed away over the weekend at the age of 81. Newman served as the head women’s tennis coach from 1973 to...
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Morehouse Parish School Board honored the late National Baseball Hall of Famer Lou Brock earlier Saturday in Mer Rouge. They named the Delta Junior High School Auditorium the Lou Brock Memorial Auditorium. Brock passed away in 2020, but this was a way to honor his...
