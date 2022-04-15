West Monroe baseball players win Aarons Aces

No. 10 Kentucky mens tennis took down No. 41 LSU 4-2 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Friday night. The win moves the Cats to 18-6 overall this season and 9-2 in the SEC. The match started out with the usual doubles matches, with the Tigers and the Cats fighting hard for the crucial point.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO