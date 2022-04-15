ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

West Monroe baseball players win Aarons Aces

KNOE TV8
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOPSO says a 17-year-old was killed in what witnesses described...

www.knoe.com

Comments / 0

Related
KNOE TV8

State police: Hit-and-run crash kills West Monroe bicyclist

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A hit-and-run crash has claimed the life of a West Monroe bicyclist. State police identified the bicyclist as Charles Lowery, 55, of West Monroe. Trooper Javier Leija with the Louisiana State Police released more information on Friday’s crash to KNOE 8 News:. Ouachita Parish-...
WEST MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Caldwell Parish, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
West Monroe, LA
West Monroe, LA
Sports
KNOE TV8

Aarons Aces: Trey Hawsey & Caleb Little

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The mighty Rebels haven’t lost in five weeks. Trey Hawsey has a batting average of .408 and Caleb Little isn’t far behind with .357 hitting percentage.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Denham Springs man arrested for Third Degree Rape of a juvenile

VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, April 10, 2022, Vidalia Police was dispatched to the Town Place Suites in reference to alleged inappropriate activities occurring between a juvenile and adult male. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Tyler L. Dayton. According to authorities, they arrested Dayton based on evidence they discovered at the scene. Dayton […]
VIDALIA, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Players#Opso
KNOE TV8

Potential tornado in Swartz

The tax is a major source of funding for the correctional center. KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll. KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll. April is Safe Digging Month in Louisiana!. Updated: 19 hours ago. April is Safe Digging Month in Louisiana!. Zoo Buddies: Gargoyle Geckos!
SWARTZ, LA
WAFB

LSU has a blast during scrimmage inside Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU football wrapped up its third week of spring ball at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, April 16. Quarterback Myles Brennan launched a long scoring strike to Jaray Jenkins and Malik Nabers made an acrobatic, diving catch along the sideline on a pass from Garrett Nussmeier.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KPLC TV

Tigers land another top safety for class of 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have landed their second safety commitment for the class of 2023 in four-star Ryan Yaites out of Denton, Texas. He announced his decision via Twitter on Friday, April 15. Yaites joins recent safety commitment Michael Daughetry out of Loganville, Georgia, he is the second defensive player for the class of 2023 and fourth player committed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDAM-TV

Pearl River sweeps Itawamba

17 homes, 2 businesses damaged in Jones County in Wednesday storm. Pelicans beat Spurs 113-103; will face Clippers in final Play-In game. Laurel softball umpire Kristi Moore speaks out about being attacked by a parent and the umpire shortage nationwide. Randy Pettis named Laurel boys basketball coach. Updated: Apr. 13,...
JONES COUNTY, MS
KNOE TV8

Jury reaches verdict for man accused of killing LSU basketball player

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An East Baton Rouge Parish jury has reached a verdict in the three-day trial of the man accused of killing an LSU men’s basketball player. The jury has found Dyteon Simpson guilty of second-degree murder in the Sept. 28, 2018 death of Wayde Sims. The trial began on Thursday, April 7.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy