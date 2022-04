DeMatha Catholic High School has named Mike G. Jones III the third permanent coach in program history on Thursday. Mike G. Jones III - no relation to former head coach Mike Jones, who is now an assistant coach at Virginia Tech - comes to the Stags from St. Stephen's/St. Agnes, the Alexandria, Va. school which competes in the Interstate Athletic Conference. He has coached the Saints since the start of the 2016 season, amassing the 2019 Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) state championship and two runner-up finishes.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO