P&O Ferries chief executive has admitted the firm broke the law by choosing not to consult over the mass sacking of 800 workers on the spot, but said he would do the same again if given the opportunity.When asked by the Conservative MP Nus Ghani if he would “change anything, knowing what you know now”, Peter Hebblethwaite said: “This is the only way to save this business and we have moved to a model that is internationally recognised across the globe and widely used by our competitors.“I would make this decision again, I’m afraid.”Mr Hebblethwaite was appearing before a...

BUSINESS ・ 23 DAYS AGO