Washington County, VA

VSP: Driver injured after dump truck overturns on I-81 in Washington Co.

By Murry Lee
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – One person was injured after a dump truck overturned on Interstate 81 South Friday.

According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred at 2:49 p.m. near the 9 mile marker. The VSP reports that the dump truck was the only vehicle involved.

The dump truck overturned in the southbound lanes and crashed onto the guardrail, the VSP report.

The driver of the dump truck received minor injuries.

VDOT reports that traffic is backed up for about five and a half miles. As of 4:45 p.m., all lanes were open and traffic was flowing normally.

