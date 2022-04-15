I-44 will shut down due to demolition

Both lanes of westbound Interstate 30 were shutdown for several hours due to a two-vehicle crash near mile marker 115; the north service road also was shut down just before 2 p.m. and were expected to remain closed into the night Tuesday. Those traveling along that stretch should plan to...
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Friday afternoon crash in the Overlea/Fullerton area. The crash was reported at just before 2 p.m. along Belair Road at Henry Avenue. All southbound lanes of Route 1 are blocked and only one northbound lane is getting by. There has been no word on any injuries. Motorists should use an alternate route.
The post Southbound Belair Road shut down due to crash in Overlea/Fullerton appeared first on Nottingham MD.
A crash has closed westbound Interstate 70 near the Highway 40 exit, the Missouri Department of Transportation reported Thursday.
The post Crashes closes westbound Interstate 70 west of Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BRIDGETON, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wrong way accident that happened on I-70 west of St. Charles Rock Road a little after 1 a.m. Saturday. The crash involved three vehicles. Troopers say an SUV was traveling in the wrong direction on I-70 when it collided with an oncoming car. […]
ST. LOUIS (KTVI)–Accident reconstruction investigators are trying to determine what led to a two-car accident in South St. Louis late Thursday night that left one of the drivers dead. The crash happened on southbound Interstate 55 at Carondolet just before midnight. Police say a Honda Civic and a Nissan Maxima collided, sending the Civic across […]
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A vehicle was pulled from the Mississippi River near the Gateway Arch this morning. First responders arrived on the scene at around 8:00 am. The vehicle appears to be a Dodge Charger. The car was unoccupied and it is not clear why it was in the river in such a prominent […]
ST. LOUIS – Thieves targeted cars in west St. Louis overnight. They broke into six or seven cars in the parking lot at Nick’s Pub on Manchester and Sulphur Avenues. The thieves also got away with one car. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with […]
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV) – A pedestrian was hit by a car in the parking lot of a Fairview Heights restaurant Thursday. The pedestrian was hit around 1:35 p.m. in the parking lot of the T.G.I. Fridays at 6900 North Illinois. The car that hit the pedestrian then drove off, police said.
FREDERKICKTOWN, Mo. (KMOV) – A large search was underway Tuesday for a missing Creve Coeur man. Timmy Dees, 26, was last seen at the end of February near County Road 277, off 72 in Madison County, Missouri. A 9-1-1 call was reportedly made from Dees’ phone near the area he went missing on Feb. 28.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 15-year-old boy was shot in north St. Louis city early Sunday morning. Police said the teen was shot in the leg in the 5800 block of Ferris Avenue near Goodfellow at around 1:39 a.m. He was conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital.
ST. LOUIS – After sitting empty for seven years, St. Louis County Councilwoman Shalonda Webb introduced plans to tear down Jamestown Mall. Webb wants to spend $6 million to tear down the 145-acre site in her north St. Louis County district. Officials have struggled to redevelop the site since the mall closed in 2014. Last […]
If you are headed or need to commute using I-10 E this morning, you are out of luck. Traffic is backed-up as far as the eye could see due to a multi-car pile-up just past Lafayette. The crash happened around 1:30 am and according to the Louisiana State Police(LSP), on the scene now, several 18-wheelers and passenger vehicles are involved in this horrific accident.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot multiple times Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis. The shooting took place in the 5700 block of Natural Bridge around 4:20 p.m., police said. The man was in and out of consciousness when officers arrived. No...
Comments / 0