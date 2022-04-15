I-44 will shut down due to demolition

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Friday afternoon crash in the Overlea/Fullerton area. The crash was reported at just before 2 p.m. along Belair Road at Henry Avenue. All southbound lanes of Route 1 are blocked and only one northbound lane is getting by. There has been no word on any injuries. Motorists should use an alternate route. The post Southbound Belair Road shut down due to crash in Overlea/Fullerton appeared first on Nottingham MD.

NOTTINGHAM, MD ・ 22 DAYS AGO