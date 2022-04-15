ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

I-44 will shut down due to demolition

By KMOV Staff
KMOV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - MoDOT will shut down I-44 at the...

www.kmov.com

Comments / 0

Related
NottinghamMD.com

Southbound Belair Road shut down due to crash in Overlea/Fullerton

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Friday afternoon crash in the Overlea/Fullerton area. The crash was reported at just before 2 p.m. along Belair Road at Henry Avenue. All southbound lanes of Route 1 are blocked and only one northbound lane is getting by. There has been no word on any injuries. Motorists should use an alternate route. The post Southbound Belair Road shut down due to crash in Overlea/Fullerton appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Traffic
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Traffic
FOX 2

2 dead in fatal wrong-way crash on I-70 in Bridgeton

BRIDGETON, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wrong way accident that happened on I-70 west of St. Charles Rock Road a little after 1 a.m. Saturday. The crash involved three vehicles. Troopers say an SUV was traveling in the wrong direction on I-70 when it collided with an oncoming car. […]
BRIDGETON, MO
FOX 2

One dead in two-car crash on I-55 in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)–Accident reconstruction investigators are trying to determine what led to a two-car accident in South St. Louis late Thursday night that left one of the drivers dead. The crash happened on southbound Interstate 55 at Carondolet just before midnight. Police say a Honda Civic and a Nissan Maxima collided, sending the Civic across […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Car pulled from the Mississippi River near the Arch

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A vehicle was pulled from the Mississippi River near the Gateway Arch this morning. First responders arrived on the scene at around 8:00 am. The vehicle appears to be a Dodge Charger. The car was unoccupied and it is not clear why it was in the river in such a prominent […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kmov#Rte
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
FOX 2

At least 6 cars broken into in west St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Thieves targeted cars in west St. Louis overnight. They broke into six or seven cars in the parking lot at Nick’s Pub on Manchester and Sulphur Avenues. The thieves also got away with one car. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Teen shot, injured in north St. Louis city

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 15-year-old boy was shot in north St. Louis city early Sunday morning. Police said the teen was shot in the leg in the 5800 block of Ferris Avenue near Goodfellow at around 1:39 a.m. He was conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

New plans to tear down Jamestown Mall

ST. LOUIS – After sitting empty for seven years, St. Louis County Councilwoman Shalonda Webb introduced plans to tear down Jamestown Mall. Webb wants to spend $6 million to tear down the 145-acre site in her north St. Louis County district. Officials have struggled to redevelop the site since the mall closed in 2014. Last […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
GATOR 99.5

Multi-Vehicle Accident Shuts Down I-10 E Past Lafayette

If you are headed or need to commute using I-10 E this morning, you are out of luck. Traffic is backed-up as far as the eye could see due to a multi-car pile-up just past Lafayette. The crash happened around 1:30 am and according to the Louisiana State Police(LSP), on the scene now, several 18-wheelers and passenger vehicles are involved in this horrific accident.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KMOV

Man shot multiple times Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot multiple times Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis. The shooting took place in the 5700 block of Natural Bridge around 4:20 p.m., police said. The man was in and out of consciousness when officers arrived. No...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy