Take on a challenge this weekend with the Alpine 5K

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Those ready to take on a challenge this weekend need look no further than the Alpine Challenge 5K.

The Alpine Challenge 5K is an annual fundraiser by Alpine Ministries which was instituted in 2021.

Proceeds from the event go toward updating guest rooms at the Alpine Lodge, and will be designated to furniture, decor, carpet, paint, and bedding at the establishment.

Participants in the event will have the opportunity to challenge themselves by undertaking various obstacles which will include, strength, mud, height, agility, endurance, and target precision.

The 5K is set to take place on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 8:40am. Registration is currently open for potential participants, and will also be available at 7:45am the day of the event for $55 per person.

Competition in the event is open to anyone ages 9 and up, and those ages 9-12 must be accompanied by an adult in order to participate.

Rates for the competition will be $45 per person for ages 13 and up, and $30 per person for ages 9-12. Rates for ABC Campus Family will be $30 per person.

Those who are unable to race but will still like to support Alpine can sponsor an Appalachian Bible College student.

The event will take place at the Alpine Ministries location at 161 College Dr, Mt Hope, WV 25880

Those interested in helping to sponsor the Alpine Challenge 5K or in making a donation for the cause can call (304) 877-6427 or visit http://alpineministries.com/challenge5k/, where more information can be found.