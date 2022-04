The fatal shooting of a 26-year-old Black man by a Grand Rapids police officer this month has created a new source of contention in the Michigan governor’s race. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement Wednesday calling for a “transparent, independent investigation” into the shooting of Patrick Lyoya who was killed on April 4 after a traffic stop. She said she spoke to Lyoya’s family and “our hearts are with them and the Grand Rapids community who are dealing with unimaginable pain and loss.”

