Moulton, AL

Moulton’s Strawberry & Antique Festival returns in May

By Zach Hester
 1 day ago

MOULTON, Ala. (WHNT) — A “berry” exciting event will return to the fairgrounds in Moulton for its seventh year next month.

The 2022 Strawberry and Antique Festival will be held at Moulton’s Lions Club Fairgrounds on May 6-7 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days. The fairgrounds are located at 455 School Street in Moulton.

The festival includes a variety of entertainment opportunities for attendees. This year’s activities include a petting zoo, classic car show, tractor show, horse and buggy rides, and arts and crafts vendors. The event boasts many live music acts as well.

The Miss Strawberry Pageant is also scheduled for Saturday during the event. Other Saturday contests include a mud volleyball tournament, cornhole tournament, two-mile championship trail run, and the Trail Life Troop bike ride.

Admission is $1 per person before 6 p.m., and $2 after 6 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the Jesse Owens Runners’ Club and local schools. Visit the event’s Facebook page for more information.

