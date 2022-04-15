ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

APD, Phoebe working together to stop rise of infant deaths

By Keshawn Ward
WALB 10
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany leaders are raising awareness after a recent infant death that was caused by improper sleeping. Officials said this is the fourth death of this kind since the year started. “If they’re in that pillow or if they’re in that blanket, I understand that stuffed...

