Pride keeps rolling at Oaks Park Gay Skate

Creative Culture may the only place in Portland where someone can drink a milkshake topped with Oreo cheesecake, make a paper maché cactus, and leave with a potted rosemary bush. Dell Ann Upp and her daughter founded Creative Culture in Kansas City, an over-the-top milkshake bar and DIY craft studio designed for families. At Creative Culture, visitors can pick out a craft kit, with options like pottery painting, wreath-making, and nail-and-twine art; the space is also home to a “plant bar,” where people can pick out a plant and container. The milkshake bar leans extravagant, with milkshakes served in mason jars covered in cupcakes, marshmallows, cookies, and whipped cream; visitors can take their milkshake mason jars home with them once all the sugar is gone.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO