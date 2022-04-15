ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Pride keeps rolling at Oaks Park Gay Skate

By Alexandra Flory
piolog.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQueer people on wheels. What could be better? Oaks Amusement Park pairs the fun of roller skating with queer community to offer an inclusive space for queer people to come together and express themselves publicly. Gay Skate occurs every first and third Monday of the month and lasts from 7 to...

piolog.com

Comments / 11

Proud American Life
1d ago

I used to have my company summer party at Oaks Park. but this is no place for children.. not going to expose them to men kissing or two women kissing.. it's morality wrong..

Reply(1)
5
Woody58
2d ago

Why is this 💩on this news site so much. The majority does not care

Reply(1)
13
Related
KOLO TV Reno

Inaugural Can Am Classics hockey game in support of Justin Hope Foundation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A special hockey game between Team USA and Team Canada was held at Reno Ice on Saturday afternoon. All for local non-profit, the Justin Hope Foundation, dedicated to helping families affected by intellectual and developmental disabilities. Proceeds from ticket sales are going to help the non-profit continue its work in our community, like training first responders on how to better handle high-pressure situations with our special needs community.
RENO, NV
The Oregonian

Portland’s huge mansions for sale: What kind of homes with space can you get for $8 million or less?

How much space do you need to be comfortable? In Portland, there’s a wide range of homes for sale, from a 368-square-foot studio with a Murphy bed (listed at $175,000) in the Cardinell View Lofts near Portland State University to almost 10,000 square feet of living space inside a century-old Georgian-Colonial Revival-style mansion on lofty Southwest Vista Avenue, listed at $3.2 million.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Oregon Sports
Portland, OR
Society
KESQ News Channel 3

New La Quinta skate park to open Wednesday

The La Quinta skate park, named "X Park," will officially open on Wednesday, it was announced today. The park, located at the southeast corner of Dune Palms Road and Black Hawk Way, near La Quinta High School. X Park was designed and constructed by Los Angeles-based Spohn Ranch Skateparks. The company has built skateparks across The post New La Quinta skate park to open Wednesday appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
Eater

A Very Gay Bagel Shop Is Coming To Tacoma This Summer

Like the millions of other Americans who attempted to bake sourdough during the pandemic, Texas-born Jake Carter and West Seattleite Daniel Blagovich have spent much of the last two and a half years in the kitchen. It started with a love of bread, quickly shifted from pipe dream to actual business plan and a popular pop-up, and, finally, is ending in a storefront at 5421 South Tacoma Way for Howdy Bagel, their new, very gay bagel shop that’s scheduled to open this summer — with a logo that features a cowboy wearing only a hat and boots lounging in a bagel.
TACOMA, WA
Eater

A Second Canard Will Open in Oregon City This Summer

“Really exuberant, zigzagging American cooking” — that’s how former Eater critic Bill Addison described Burnside’s Canard back in 2018, when he named it one of the country’s best new restaurants. Since it opened its doors, Canard has been a sensation, with its soft serve sundaes and foie gras dumplings. Like Eater, Thrillist called it one of the best new restaurants of 2018. It nabbed the top slot on the Oregonian’s best restaurants list — the full, city-wide list, not just the best new restaurants. Portland Monthly critic Karen Brooks said she could “eat (t)here every day.”
OREGON CITY, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Eater

An Elaborate Milkshake and Craft Bar Opens This Week in Portland

Creative Culture may the only place in Portland where someone can drink a milkshake topped with Oreo cheesecake, make a paper maché cactus, and leave with a potted rosemary bush. Dell Ann Upp and her daughter founded Creative Culture in Kansas City, an over-the-top milkshake bar and DIY craft studio designed for families. At Creative Culture, visitors can pick out a craft kit, with options like pottery painting, wreath-making, and nail-and-twine art; the space is also home to a “plant bar,” where people can pick out a plant and container. The milkshake bar leans extravagant, with milkshakes served in mason jars covered in cupcakes, marshmallows, cookies, and whipped cream; visitors can take their milkshake mason jars home with them once all the sugar is gone.
PORTLAND, OR
Restaurant Review

The Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Spokane, Washington

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The culinary scene of Spokane is constantly evolving with an abundance of delicious bounty ranging from local sources to international dishes. From vegan options to Italian and American cuisine, you are guaranteed to find great dining options. Here are our top five most popular American restaurants you must visit while in the city.
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay Men#Roller Skating#Oaks Amusement Park#Theme Park#Racism#Gay Skate#Lgbtq#The Rosetown Ramblers
MyWabashValley.com

Griffin Bike Park to host a pro biking series

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The ‘Do Indiana Off-Road Series’ or ‘Dino Series’ is set to make a stop at Griffin Bike Park next Saturday. The biking series will have a morning 5k and 15k race. Points will be awarded to riders based on where they finish in the races.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WMBB

Local disc golfer showing that girls like disc golf too

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Majette Disc Golf Course held its second annual Northwest Florida Disc Golf Championship on Saturday. Participant Violet Holst, an eighth-grader, plans to play in the Junior World tournament in a couple of months. “I love disc golf and the community and I’ve definitely like grown,” Holst said. “And my skills […]
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy