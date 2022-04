Meta has warned the anti-defamation legislation being proposed by Australia's federal government is at odds with the country's free trade agreements with other nations. The anti-defamation legislation, framed as laws to stop trolling, seeks to require social media service providers to establish nominated Australian entities that can access user data for users who have posted potential defamatory material while in Australia. The laws contain this requirement as the federal government wants to make it possible to unveil the poster's identity for the purpose of initiating defamation lawsuits against them.

JAPAN ・ 25 DAYS AGO