ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Best Internet Providers in Brooklyn

By David Anders
CNET
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLife in the Big Apple presents seemingly endless options, from places to eat, things to check out or, in the case of Brooklyn, which park to go to. But when it comes to home internet, Brooklyn residents have about as many options you'll find in any city: a cable internet provider...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

5 people will split Brooklyn subway shooting reward

NEW YORK -- The $50,000 Crime Stoppers reward that was offered for information leading to the arrest of the Brooklyn subway shooting suspect will be split between five people, officials said Friday.The NYPD says the money will be split evenly among the individuals, who each provided information that contributed directly to the arrest of Frank James about 30 hours after the attack took place.The New York City Police Foundation, the MTA and the Transport Workers Union Local 100 all made contributions to the reward."The public is who we serve, but they are also often our best partner," Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said in a statement. "We appreciate all of those who responded to our call for information to locate this suspect, including all of those whose tips did not pan out. We urged the public to join us in this effort to find this suspect and New Yorkers stepped up."Mayor Eric Adams also thanked the good Samaritans, saying in part, "The bravery of these five individuals are what truly make New York City the greatest city in the world."The NYPD did not identify the five recipients.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Uptown Night Market returns to Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – Festivals and street fairs are a sign of spring and summer in New York City. Cuisine, culture and community are celebrated at Uptown Night Market. It runs through November on the second Thursday of the month.  More than 50 vendors set up on 12th Avenue at West 133rd Street. Thousands of visitors attend […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island man, 44, nearly dies on NYC subway after stabbing over seat near Wall Street station

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What started as a verbal dispute over a seat on the 4 train in lower Manhattan nearly cost a Staten Island man his life. The 44-year-old Oakwood Heights resident told the Advance/SILive.com from his hospital bed Thursday that he was headed to work as a union electrician in the Bronx just after 6 a.m. Tuesday when the harrowing ordeal unfolded.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
PIX11

Woman shot in the face outside Brooklyn NYCHA building: NYPD

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — A gunman shot a woman in the face outside a NYCHA complex in Brooklyn Monday night, police said Tuesday. The suspect, who knows the victim, walked up to her around 10 p.m. and opened fire. She was struck in the face and right arm, police said.  EMS rushed the victim to the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

NY Man Claims '$2,500 A Week For Life' Lottery Prize

A man has claimed a "$2,500 A Week For Life" New York Lottery prize. Queens resident David Barranco, of Elmhurst, won the top prize in the scratch-off game and opted to receive his prize as 20 annual installments of $78,884 after required withholdings, New York Lottery reported on Thursday, March 17.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet Speed#Internet Providers#High Speed Internet#Verizon Fios Price
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Internet
PIX11

Man with gun on subway stopped by good Samaritan MTA workers: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man who brought a gun onto the subway was taken into police custody early Tuesday morning after a group of MTA workers spotted the firearm and called the police, according to the NYPD. The man was taken into custody at the 125th Street station in Harlem after police were called […]
MANHATTAN, NY
UPI News

Two off-duty corrections officers shot in Queens bar

March 19 (UPI) -- A shooting at a bar in Queens early Saturday morning resulted in two off-duty employees of the New York City Department of Correction being hospitalized. The victims included a 31-year-old man, who was shot in the left hand, and a 32-year-old woman, who was shot in the ankle. Both are listed in stable condition and are expected to recover.
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

5 things we know about Frank R. James as police provide subway attack update

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police took Frank R. James, the 62-year-old alleged shooter in a Brooklyn subway attack that left 10 people wounded by gunfire and more than a dozen others injured, into custody on Wednesday, sources said. Though Mayor Eric Adams announced James had been upgraded from a person of interest in the case […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy